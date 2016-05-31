The 10 essential items for your apartment

If you've just moved into your first apartment, you may realise that there are a host of 'essentials' you simply don't yet have. Sure, you might have some large pieces of furniture, some bits and bobs, but on the whole it is often the little things that truly make a dwelling liveable. These starter goods can transform your apartment or house into a comfortable and well-equipped abode.

Of course, the actual list of everything you may need to set up a new dwelling is rather large and daunting, but there are a few necessities that can help you get started. We've collated 10 fundamentals that we think will get you on your way to domestic harmony. Take a look at the tips and tricks below and ensure you are well prepared for your next move, and your new home!