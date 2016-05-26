Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An exotic home with rustic charm

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Decadence comes in many forms. But for some of us, decadence might take the form of a large sprawling home in a lush locale with generous entertaining areas and a comfy, rustic soul. Of course, it helps if there is a huge outdoor pool, swaying palm trees, a sauna, wine cellar and even a second outdoor kitchen!

The home we will explore has all this and more. It is a palatial tropical home located in São Paulo, Brazil and it comes to us courtesy of PM Architecture. The interiors have a variety of wood, brick and stone finishes and the colour palette is decidedly rustic. This is a home where natural textures have been embraced and there is scarcely a polished finish in sight!

If you love rustic homes, then this is the ideal project for you. Come with us on a tour of this very special, naturally luxurious home…

Luxurious tropical exterior

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style houses
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The home is set in a stunning tropical locale with an abundance of existing vegetation and lots of privacy. As we can see here, the home has an open, sociable feel. The large wraparound veranda covers a large outdoor entertaining area and the second level has lots of windows looking out onto the garden.

Perfect family pool

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style houses
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The large family pool has natural shade from the surrounding foliage. It has ochre red brick paving and blends exquisitely into the natural surroundings. The natural beauty of this area has been allowed to shine and there are just a few, sparse and unobtrusive pieces of outdoor furniture.

Outdoor kitchen and grill

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The outdoor entertaining area we saw earlier is partially integrated with this outdoor kitchen and grill. The exposed brick walls, wooden beams and wood-fired oven give this rustic kitchen a raw, earthy feel. Note the older style blackened iron accessories directly in front.

Cosy living room

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style media room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

A large luxurious property like this would often have an impressive living room. But here, the accruements that impress have been left behind and the comfy, cosy feel of family style reigns supreme. This cosy living room look has been created with the combination of different patterns in the tartan chairs and ethnic rug. The exposed wooden beams, wooden furniture and soft textures of the beige sofas complete to the look.

Large wood-themed dining room

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style dining room
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Any large family home built for entertaining needs a large dining table. Of course, the perfect dining table is made from wood too. Here we have both, and the simple beauty of the wooden dining table finish adds a generous feel to the space.

Contemporary rustic kitchen

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

If you are going to feed an extended family, you'll need a large kitchen with all easy contemporary features. Here we have the perfect contemporary rustic kitchen for the task. There are two sets of refrigerators on the right, a large extended casual eating area and lots of preparation space. Finally, we have a classic kitchen dresser that adds an old-world traditional look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Well-stocked wine cellar

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Modern wine cellar
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Great wine has an integral place in many South American cultures. So a wine cellar is an important part of a luxurious family home! Here we can see the small wooden wine cellar with lots of options for storing good quality wine.

Tropical-style shower

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style spa
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The tropical-style shower has lowered walls and a small wooden door. There is a free flow of light and air from a high upper window and a breezy, tropical ambience. This style of casual, almost outdoor, shower would work well close to a pool area or as an accompaniment to a spa or a sauna…

Rich, wood-lined sauna

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style spa
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

This wooden sauna looks just perfect to us. It is cosy and offers a glimpse of tropical life outdoor. Who knows, you might just pop in and out for a refreshing dip in the pool afterwards!

If you are developing a taste for tropical luxury, we also have A palatial summer home in the tropics to get you hooked!

10 easy ways to improve your kitchen's storage
What do you think of the rustic luxury in this home? We would love to hear in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks