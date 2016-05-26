An exotic home with rustic charm

Decadence comes in many forms. But for some of us, decadence might take the form of a large sprawling home in a lush locale with generous entertaining areas and a comfy, rustic soul. Of course, it helps if there is a huge outdoor pool, swaying palm trees, a sauna, wine cellar and even a second outdoor kitchen!

The home we will explore has all this and more. It is a palatial tropical home located in São Paulo, Brazil and it comes to us courtesy of PM Architecture. The interiors have a variety of wood, brick and stone finishes and the colour palette is decidedly rustic. This is a home where natural textures have been embraced and there is scarcely a polished finish in sight!

If you love rustic homes, then this is the ideal project for you. Come with us on a tour of this very special, naturally luxurious home…