Another level: the apartment transformed with a loft

Today we'll witness how a drab Seoul apartment with an unimpressive layout gets a bright and airy makeover. You will be especially impressed by the manner in which the renovation introduced a cosy loft into this abode, rendering it more smart, efficient and appealing. The transformation also turned the space into a cheery and visually open residence with oodles of light, air and urban comforts! Located in the South Korean capital, project H17 was revamped by the talented group at IDEEAA, a team of innovative architects. A young professional and her adorable cat own the home today. Take a tour with us and watch the before and after story unfold!
A low-lying false ceiling that did nothing for the design characterised this kitchen. The old white walls and the dashes of lifeless grey and beige made the architects want to whip out a bunch of crayons to add some colour, or at least a window that could let in some sunshine. Coupled with these specifics, the glossy wooden floor could not do much besides look lost and pointless.
Now this area oozes warmth and personality like never before! A few simple tweaks in the structure have made it a visually expansive space that houses a happy owner and her feline companion. The white kitchen adds sparkle to the airy ambience, with glossy surfaces replacing the old beige cabinets to make a stylish dent. The floor got a face lift as well, with a lighter grain to match the white surroundings. And the surprise element was the addition of a loft, achieved with an expansion of the ceiling line. The bedroom now lies directly above this hall, and incorporates a quirky study and work space too!
No more hiding in a nook or corner off of the hall or entryway! The bedroom now proudly sits in its cosy 'lofty' space surrounded by white walls and wooden railing which doubles as a long desk. The view from the top is that of the newly furnished hall downstairs. This bedroom and den has the same wooden flooring that lines the floor below. Apart from the smart ceiling lighting, a bright task light has been affixed to the wall near the railing to help the owner focus on her work with ease.
This space was a complete style disaster, and the dim lighting seemed to know it. While we are a fan of low, romantic lighting, this white light fighting its drab surroundings was just not doing it for us! The floor and the walls were at odds, as was the sliding door that stood awkwardly waiting for some design inspiration.
The dull, depressing space we just saw was turned into a bright and optimistic living area, oozing with urban fashion and stylish simplicity. The fresh white walls now happily reflect the sunlight flooding through the glass doors, while a tall and lush potted plant adds to the nature-friendly charm of the room. The furniture in light-coloured wood complements the warm and inviting flooring, and caters to storage needs as well. The grey and snug seating poised over the plush rug waits for you to sink in and relax. The wall-mounted television provides entertainment whenever called upon.
With a few style and architectural updates and a visually open plan, this home received a much needed facelift that took it to a whole new level.