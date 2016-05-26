Another level: the apartment transformed with a loft

The dull, depressing space we just saw was turned into a bright and optimistic living area, oozing with urban fashion and stylish simplicity. The fresh white walls now happily reflect the sunlight flooding through the glass doors, while a tall and lush potted plant adds to the nature-friendly charm of the room. The furniture in light-coloured wood complements the warm and inviting flooring, and caters to storage needs as well. The grey and snug seating poised over the plush rug waits for you to sink in and relax. The wall-mounted television provides entertainment whenever called upon.

With a few style and architectural updates and a visually open plan, this home received a much needed facelift that took it to a whole new level. Here is another before & after story you will surely love: Before and after: a derelict warehouse becomes a home.