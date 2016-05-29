The tiered home with a touch of magic

The best modern family homes have a cool, uncluttered look and vivid sense of life. This can be tricky to achieve when working with minimalist interiors. An all-white colour palette can easily dominate the space and lead even the most adventurous designer towards a home that is lacking in life. But today we will explore a modern home with an undeniably bright heart and some daring features. It has a floating staircase, abundant natural light and gorgeous corner windows.

It comes to us courtesy of architectural photographer Stockhausen FotoDesign. The photos are stunning, so come with us on a photo tour to see more…