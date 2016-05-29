The tiered home with a touch of magic

The best modern family homes have a cool, uncluttered look and vivid sense of life. This can be tricky to achieve when working with minimalist interiors. An all-white colour palette can easily dominate the space and lead even the most adventurous designer towards a home that is lacking in life. But today we will explore a modern home with an undeniably bright heart and some daring features. It has a floating staircase, abundant natural light and gorgeous corner windows.
It comes to us courtesy of architectural photographer Stockhausen FotoDesign. The photos are stunning, so come with us on a photo tour to see more…
The home is composed of two levels that present as a simple, cohesive whole. The upper tier is comprised of a smaller mass, which gives a layered look to the facade and allows for the creation of a narrow walkway on the upper level. Another key element in this facade is the presence of large corner windows. These windows run right from the ground level and nearly reach the roof, allowing for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. They also allow lots of light to penetrate the interior from both sides of the building throughout the day.
Open-plan layouts occasionally run the risk of looking a little cavernous. But this almost all-white interior has a lot of pizzazz and dynamism. The ceiling has been layered to create two different ceiling heights and two subtly separate zones. A bold white supporting column adds interest. Finally, we can't ignore the faux zebra skin carpet! The beautiful patterns even mimic the stunning staircase that we will explore shortly.
Nothing makes your home feel airy quite like a floating staircase. These gorgeous constructions are built without rises or a visible support structure. Ascending this floating wooden staircase might feel a little like walking on air!
The white kitchen has a very large kitchen island. It is simple, modern and epitomises the bright and airy aesthetic of the home. Note how this one item of kitchen furniture has built-in storage, a small breakfast bar, a grill and even a sink. It also adds a lot of working bench space to the kitchen as well!
Home offices are often small and tend to run on the conservative end of the style spectrum. So it's refreshing to see a workspace with unique flair. This minimalist home office has been furnished with a series of angular wooden shelves and a great wooden desk. The floor is made from raw concrete and the space flooded with natural light. Finally, we love the quirky sculptures on the wall!
The home might be contemporary, but the master bedroom has a classic aesthetic. This room receives lots of natural light, but once the curtains are drawn, it transforms into a very private sanctuary for two. The furnishings are plush and a small chandelier adds a little old-fashioned romance.
Most people want the super-clean and bright feel of a modern bathroom without losing that natural touch. This sophisticated bathroom offers the best of both worlds. It has cool, grey-and-white decor, modern furnishings and a sleek, contemporary design. At the same time, a grounded, natural feel has been introduced with the abundance of natural light, a wooden vanity and a small houseplant. It's the perfect bathroom for a modern family home.
