10 clever ways to create a bedroom partition

When it comes apartment design we generally want to maximise every last centimetre of space. Apartments are usually fairly compact, and living in a city such as Singapore can push your decorating nous to its limits when attempting to smartly utilise your home's layout or floorplan. Today on homify we are going to take a look at bedrooms, and how one can easily (and stylishly) divide their space into separate areas. Dividers can help create more private, cosy and welcoming rooms in your home. However, it is crucial you get the right divider to suit your space. Everything from pressed metal to shrubbery can be used to divide a bedroom, creating beautifully versatile, liveable and unique areas.

If you would like to successfully divide your room, take a peek at the following gorgeous interiors and gain a bit of inspiration for your next home renovation or bedroom refurbishment!