See the light! 9 ways to brighten up a dark home

It has been proven that bright, natural light can have a powerful effect on how we feel in a home. Bright interiors are uplifting and generally make us feel more energetic. But how can we brighten up a dim interior when there simply isn't enough natural light?
Well, there are plenty of tactics we can use! Some of them simply trick the brain into thinking the room is a little more vibrant, while others actually make the most of the natural light you do have. So, without further ado, come with us to explore 9 ways to brighten up a dark home. Enjoy!
If you've been living in a low-lit apartment for a while, it might help to walk around your home and really identify the dimmest areas. Once they have been identified, think about installing pendant lights or just adding a lamp or two.
Old-fashioned wooden furniture isn't just physically heavy—it's also visually heavy. It blocks light from passing through your room and makes a room appear smaller and darker. Look at investing in light, fine-framed furniture that is raised off the ground.
No article on brightening up your home is complete without a white interior. White walls are one of the easiest ways to brighten up your home. Even just a shade or two will make all the difference.
Mirrors are particularly effective at increasing light in a room. They work best when placed strategically to reflect the light from a window. But if you don't have this option, consider setting up a mirror to reflect an artificial light source like a lovely lampshade.
Vivid hues and energetic patterns will make your home feel more alive and trick your brain into thinking a room is brighter. Just check out the power of this bright room. Just be careful to avoid too many darker hues and team the colours with lots of white.
Consider weather you need to invest in stronger lights or look at creating a more textured lighting scheme. Perhaps you might invest in a combination of lamps, strategic task lights and even decorative lights. This living room has all three!
There's nothing worse than rummaging around in a darkened closet or kitchen cupboards! Look at adding some strip lights. Even the cheapest battery-operated kind will make all the difference.
Badly-dressed windows will dramatically cut down on the natural light entering a room. When your curtains are open, they should hang on either side of the glass and never in front of it. If you have the luxury of remodelling your home, look at adding long horizontal windows above eye level. These will help add a whole lot of light to a room without sacrificing privacy.
If you just can't resist the allure of dark colours, add a little drama and contrast. A beautiful inky black will look dramatic and divine against an expanse of egg-shell white. Just look at this study by Millimetre Interior Design for inspiration!
If you're in the mood for a little home renovation, here are 11 quick ways to cut costs at home.