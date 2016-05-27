See the light! 9 ways to brighten up a dark home

It has been proven that bright, natural light can have a powerful effect on how we feel in a home. Bright interiors are uplifting and generally make us feel more energetic. But how can we brighten up a dim interior when there simply isn't enough natural light?

Well, there are plenty of tactics we can use! Some of them simply trick the brain into thinking the room is a little more vibrant, while others actually make the most of the natural light you do have. So, without further ado, come with us to explore 9 ways to brighten up a dark home. Enjoy!