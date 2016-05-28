The colourful spiritual home

Indian designers have an incredibly rich traditional aesthetic to draw upon. Some of the elements they can choose to incorporate are the principles of Vashtu Shastra architecture, an approach that draws upon Hindu and Buddhist beliefs. Similarly, they might integrate the kaleidoscopic colours and patterns that make Indian design so distinctive.

So it is particularly interesting when Indian architects seek to incorporate these elements into contemporary architecture. Today we will explore a home that shows how this can be done well. It comes to us courtesy of Indian architects Ansari and Associates and has a curious mix of contemporary and western elements. Welcome to the House of Colours! We hope you enjoy the journey…