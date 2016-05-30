Your browser is out-of-date.

10 of the best one-room apartments

April Kennedy April Kennedy
LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Industrial style living room
In the future, a big chunk of the world's population will be living in one-room apartments. They will be more efficient, environmentally friendly and hopefully, even more stylish! This kind of home will become the norm and designers will increasingly focus on how to make small homes awesome. So today on homify, we will showcase 10 of the best one-room apartments in our archives.

Every studio apartment presented here is compact and totally stylish. They range from humble little abodes to glitzy high-end city pads. No matter what your budget, there is something here for everyone. We hope you find something here to inspire!

1. A studio with a great sleeping area

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style living room
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

The sleeping area or bedroom in this studio apartment really caught our eye. The simple white screen turns it into a private little nook for the perfect slumber.

2. Cute loft attic

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Attic spaces in older homes have the best sloping roofs that can be used to create awesome loft spaces. Just look at this cosy attic for inspiration.

3. A great big loft

Loft, SMMARQUITECTURA SMMARQUITECTURA Industrial style living room
SMMARQUITECTURA

SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA

A hammock, a great mezzanine and some beautiful high ceilings make this a great warehouse style one room apartment. It is both big in scale and big on style.

4. Simple living

10 Smart SQM, Tengbom Tengbom Houses
Tengbom

10 Smart SQM

Tengbom
Tengbom
Tengbom

This quirky little home offers the ultimate in simple living. It is obviously green friendly in more ways than one, and has a fun, youthful spirit.

5. Small size with big style

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small homes are often furnished in very pale palettes. But this doesn't mean they can't also offer an explosion of colours and styles. This one room apartment makes the most of all that a large mirror and vibrant colours have to offer.

6. A studio apartment with great living zones

Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

The layout of this apartment just goes to show how effectively a one room apartment can be separated into different living zones. We love the small dividing wall.

7. Tiny living

In the box, Vashantsev Nik Vashantsev Nik Eclectic style living room
Vashantsev Nik

Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

This tiny apartment has a very narrow layout and every inch has been carefully utilised. It's impossible to see the whole apartment at once, but the sheer curtains, great mirrors and fantastic use of vertical space make this apartment a clear winner. Also, just behind us is the loft bed and entrance hallway.

8. A sophisticated studio

homify Eclectic style living room Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who says a one-room apartment can't be luxurious? This beautiful European-style apartment has wooden parquet floors and an elegant grey dividing wall for the bedroom. It offers the ultimate in sophisticated living.

9. Simply glamorous living

интерьер TRANSFIGURATOR, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Minimalist living room
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

This ultra simple one room apartment has a chic arty ambience. There are just two tones used and copious amounts of wood.

10. Upcycled studio living

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

Our final apartment has a cool upcycled kitchen. This is definitely one of the more experimental kitchens we have seen. It's inspiring to see how old pieces of wood can look so chic!

If you're in the mood for renovating your apartment, check out A glamorous Singaporean apartment for some design inspiration.

The dazzling home of quirky colour
Which of these one-room apartments are your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

