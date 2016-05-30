In the future, a big chunk of the world's population will be living in one-room apartments. They will be more efficient, environmentally friendly and hopefully, even more stylish! This kind of home will become the norm and designers will increasingly focus on how to make small homes awesome. So today on homify, we will showcase 10 of the best one-room apartments in our archives.

Every studio apartment presented here is compact and totally stylish. They range from humble little abodes to glitzy high-end city pads. No matter what your budget, there is something here for everyone. We hope you find something here to inspire!