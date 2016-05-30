In the future, a big chunk of the world's population will be living in one-room apartments. They will be more efficient, environmentally friendly and hopefully, even more stylish! This kind of home will become the norm and designers will increasingly focus on how to make small homes awesome. So today on homify, we will showcase 10 of the best one-room apartments in our archives.
Every studio apartment presented here is compact and totally stylish. They range from humble little abodes to glitzy high-end city pads. No matter what your budget, there is something here for everyone. We hope you find something here to inspire!
The sleeping area or bedroom in this studio apartment really caught our eye. The simple white screen turns it into a private little nook for the perfect slumber.
Attic spaces in older homes have the best sloping roofs that can be used to create awesome loft spaces. Just look at this cosy attic for inspiration.
A hammock, a great mezzanine and some beautiful high ceilings make this a great warehouse style one room apartment. It is both big in scale and big on style.
This quirky little home offers the ultimate in simple living. It is obviously green friendly in more ways than one, and has a fun, youthful spirit.
Small homes are often furnished in very pale palettes. But this doesn't mean they can't also offer an explosion of colours and styles. This one room apartment makes the most of all that a large mirror and vibrant colours have to offer.
The layout of this apartment just goes to show how effectively a one room apartment can be separated into different living zones. We love the small dividing wall.
This tiny apartment has a very narrow layout and every inch has been carefully utilised. It's impossible to see the whole apartment at once, but the sheer curtains, great mirrors and fantastic use of vertical space make this apartment a clear winner. Also, just behind us is the loft bed and entrance hallway.
Who says a one-room apartment can't be luxurious? This beautiful European-style apartment has wooden parquet floors and an elegant grey dividing wall for the bedroom. It offers the ultimate in sophisticated living.
This ultra simple one room apartment has a chic arty ambience. There are just two tones used and copious amounts of wood.
Our final apartment has a cool upcycled kitchen. This is definitely one of the more experimental kitchens we have seen. It's inspiring to see how old pieces of wood can look so chic!
If you're in the mood for renovating your apartment, check out A glamorous Singaporean apartment for some design inspiration.