A grey apartment gets a loft-style makeover

Before & after projects are always fascinating as they provide us with real-life inspiration. You never know how much potential a space holds until you see the makeover! That’s the magic we are witnessing again today. Join us as we take a walk through a trendy apartment that has been revamped by And Company, a group of interior designers and decorators in Seoul. This home lacked personality and was stuck in a bad space utilisation rut! Things look very different today thanks to the amazing design that has been applied, and the way its space has been utilised. Come and see how it was done.
Now here’s a kitchen that will make you want to eat out everyday! This space was cluttered and absolutely not taking care of any practical needs in terms of storage and food preparation surfaces.
The loft-like look lifts the kitchen with white bricks and a monochrome colour scheme. A golden glow thanks to the lighting has been let loose on the space to spread some sophisticated cheer. The unsightly sliding door has been replaced with a simple wooden door with a square of four windows.
The entry was a dull space that was cluttered and completely disorganised. The unappetising view included clothes piled up and a rickety sliding door in a dull colour. Chipped white paint marked the surfaces with its faded glory, and the look screamed for help!
Now this space is virtually unrecognisable thanks to the soft glow and warm tones that mark the area. Wood and glass have come together along with peachy beige hues to usher the visitor in. A lamp within is fixed to the roof and adds a regal charm to the space.
The home can now wave goodbye to its disorganised past thanks to the addition of this glossy cabinet and bench near the entryway. This addition takes care of a major part of the storage woes faced in this part of the apartment.
The plain circular hunk of wood that acted as the dining table only made things worse in this cluttered kitchen. The wood did not match anything in the rest of the space and stood in the path of the inhabitants, making things seem even more chaotic.
The dining room is now a relaxed space where one could happily spend hours. A wall was pushed back on one side of the kitchen to create a space that has a bench against the brick-lined niche in the wall. A false ceiling added a layer above and recessed lighting was cleverly installed. A simple wooden table with modern barn-style legs now stands with two chairs on one side. Moving around has become smoother in this area as well.
The bedroom had a dated look due to the old wallpaper that seemed to blend in with the simple white closet. The room was also done up entirely in white and there seemed to be no contrast colour to break the monotony and introduce some freshness.
Wow! The bedroom definitely got some style relief with this storage bed that fits neatly into a built-in wooden alcove.
Now this is what we call a really bad bathroom. Full of clutter, this untidy space is not the bathroom anyone would want to visit in a hurry.
There is nothing in this bathroom we can complain about. A stylish narrow space which combines earthy wood and stone, it's truly a design triumph. Storage has been packed to one side to enhance the good looks of the area. This home was designed in a way that took out the old, dated and cluttered and welcomed in a streamlined look with a loft vibe.
If you enjoy before & after stories, take a look at another Seoul wonder: Another level: the apartment transformed with a loft.