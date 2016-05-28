A grey apartment gets a loft-style makeover

Before & after projects are always fascinating as they provide us with real-life inspiration. You never know how much potential a space holds until you see the makeover! That’s the magic we are witnessing again today. Join us as we take a walk through a trendy apartment that has been revamped by And Company, a group of interior designers and decorators in Seoul. This home lacked personality and was stuck in a bad space utilisation rut! Things look very different today thanks to the amazing design that has been applied, and the way its space has been utilised. Come and see how it was done.