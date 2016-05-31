Before and after: a drab micro-home bursts into colour

Seoul is a hardworking and young-at-heart city. It has taken us by surprise with its charming homes and compact-style living. Today, we visit the city to look at a before & after project that is truly remarkable. Until you see it, it's impossible to believe how a drab and dull space can be transformed into something so chic and fashionable. Our chosen site is a micro-home which underwent a bright makeover to replace its grey and drab interior with a cheery new palette. The architects at OUA Oyu Avon in Seoul set out to give this home a new lease of life, and they certainly succeeded! Let’s take a look around…
Now, this room really needs a makeover. While we do agree that the bedroom has to be a soothing space, we also believe that a dull space like this will leave you unimaginative and down in the dumps. The loud wallpaper overwhelmed the design scheme and made the window look even tinier. The small cupboard did not seem of much use and the floor was at odds with the rest of the colours.
This is what we call a real transformation! A splash of white ensures that the bedroom opens up visually. The wallpaper has been ripped out and is nowhere in sight as a soft design in grey and white adorns the comfortable bedding. The bed now has an alcove above to make up for the lack of a night stand. Cool cushions in varied prints give the space a young look.
This little cupboard has been given the company of a slim, L-shaped table that one can use easily even while sitting on the bed. Eggshell-blue lines one wall which holds its own against the colourful additions and flowers.
Now this is what amazing design sense can do! The storage is now a sleek affair that is partly covered and partly open with wooden shelves and white surfaces. It sits at the foot of the bed and makes for convenient organisation and usage.
This compact space has also been converted into a cool bathroom that has a subtle wall pattern and sink that sits next to the WC unit. The mirror and shelves sit on the opposite wall for practical use.
This is what we love about makeovers – the metamorphosis which seemed inconceivable before. You can see how this entryway has changed into an artsy-looking space, thanks to the addition of a blue door and the lavender which sprouts from an innovative newspaper-print planter. We also love the trinkets that line the hooks and give it a young look.
The corridor screamed dull and made coming home an energy-sapping exercise. Drab brown, green and beige hues did nothing to brighten the area.
The browns have thankfully given way to white, and the corridor comes to life with a play of light which illuminates the airy quarters. Meanwhile, the blue doors along the corridor give it a bold and quirky look.
The kitchen got a chic makeover thanks to the addition of a simple island that separates it from the muted tones of the living room, with white and purple stools adding to the whimsical feel. It really is an incredibly playful achievement in such a small space.
Meals are now a lively affair thanks to this monogrammed wall with a cheerful message. Lamps, flowers, colourful chairs and wooden touches add an understated yet captivating appeal.
Okay, we absolutely love this part! The terrace got some zany additions like a bright red table and white chairs, making it the perfect place for a quiet rooftop dinner or small summer party. We can definitely imagine relaxing up here…
