A breathtaking modular home

Quick-to-build, clean and energy-efficient modular homes are incredibly popular at the moment. But what makes this modern home so special is its singular beauty.
The single-level home is made from wood and encompassed by a beautifully curved white metal frame. This gives the home a distinct presence while also serving to create shade for the outdoor areas.
For home buyers searching for an ecologically-friendly home, it's not so bad either. Spanish company Noem have created the 96-square metre home with locally-sourced wood. The structure has a dual flow ventilation system and has been designed for passive climate control. With a S-SE orientation, the home is easily warmed in winter, and a profusion of sunscreens provide much needed shade in summer.
So let's get on with exploring the property in photos. We promise it will be interesting!
The curved white metal frame gives the home a distinctly modern feel. This bold look has been softened somewhat by the prevalent use of natural timber. The property is set in the Espadà Serra, a mountain range in Spain, and the owners wanted something simple that could be used as a holiday home. We love the deep cool outdoor pool. It's a must in this part of Spain!
Prefabricated or modular homes are particularly energy efficient and fast to construct. But this doesn't impinge on the potential for a huge range of customisations. Here, the windows have been custom designed to take advantage of the lovely mountain views.
In the main living area we have a dining room with a kitchen on the left and an office/storage space directly in front. The interior has a bright, minimalist feel and it's perfect for two.
The home has been fitted with domotics facilities and radio technology to reduce electrical wiring requirements. This allows the owners control and real-time information on the lighting, heating, ventilation, appliances and security. It drastically reduces their electrical consumption and can even be controlled from a mobile device.
The home is a place for leisure above all, so the dining table is multifunctional and can be converted into a pool table. The use of custom-made furniture is an important component in this home design and really allows the owners to take best advantage of the relatively small floor space.
The home has a very clean minimalist kitchen. The simple white cupboards blend perfectly into the all-white interior and imbue the space with a cool beauty. This is a place where the couple enjoy few demands and the home has really been set up for simple living.
The bathroom is infused with the pure beauty of sunlight and the glossy finish of all-white materials. This is a holiday home so it needed to be low-maintenance. There is just a simple, hardy cactus plant and the serenity of an all-white bathroom decor.
