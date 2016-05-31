A breathtaking modular home

Quick-to-build, clean and energy-efficient modular homes are incredibly popular at the moment. But what makes this modern home so special is its singular beauty.

The single-level home is made from wood and encompassed by a beautifully curved white metal frame. This gives the home a distinct presence while also serving to create shade for the outdoor areas.

For home buyers searching for an ecologically-friendly home, it's not so bad either. Spanish company Noem have created the 96-square metre home with locally-sourced wood. The structure has a dual flow ventilation system and has been designed for passive climate control. With a S-SE orientation, the home is easily warmed in winter, and a profusion of sunscreens provide much needed shade in summer.

So let's get on with exploring the property in photos. We promise it will be interesting!