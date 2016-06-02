10 habits to keep your home clean and tidy

Here at homify we love clean, tidy and organised dwellings, which is why we are dedicating today's Ideabook to the 10 essential habits of people with neat and chaos-free homes. But how does one keep their apartment or house tidy? With so many different factors working towards mess-creation (pets, family members, children, busy schedule, etc.) it can be tricky and challenging keeping an abode spruced and sleek.

Yet keeping a tidy house or apartment is possible. And you needn't be cleaning obsessed or fixated on creating a perfect dwelling either; rather introduce a number of routine tasks and habits that guarantee your abode stays organised and smart.

If you would like to transform your residence from raggedy to ritzy, then read on below for some handy hints, tips, tricks and inspirational ideas!

Without further ado, here are the top 10 habits people with tidy homes have…