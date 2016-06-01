11 ingenious ways to save space in a small home

It is often said that small homes require smart storage. But if you have been living in a small apartment for a while, you are probably familiar with most of the classic advice. But then, even the smartest small home gets cluttered over time and requires a new approach.
So today on homify, we will explore a few new ideas on how to save space in a small home. Some ideas include a new twist on an old approach and others are reminders of classic ideas that will give us an excuse to showcase some new lush little interiors! So without further ado, come with us to learn 11 ways to save space in a small home. Enjoy!
It is tempting to shove all the furniture against the wall in a small apartment. But this tends to close down the space and does little for your decor. Putting a sofa or bed in the middle of a room will create a natural walkway and free up the wall for extra storage space. Just check out this apartment by Singapore-based interior designers eightytwo.
Many people tend to both over-furnish their homes and under-decorate. Every inch of floor space in your small home should earn its keep. Whittle your basic furniture down to its absolute essentials, and use small and vivid accessories to add style. This living/dining room by Korean architects Oua is certainly inspirational.
If your home is really small, consider eliminating floor or table lamps and invest in wall and ceiling-mounted lights. This will free up floor space and force you to rethink your approach to lighting. See how the different lights here have been used to create zones within this small apartment.
If you are living in a one-room apartment, there's a good chance your bedroom zone is taking up too much space. Slot the bed into a corner and consider sacrificing the bedside tables and traffic zones on one side of the bed. A great partition and some wall-mounted bedside lamps will help.
Most people have an extra chair or two for guests. Get rid of these and invest in some folding chairs. They can be packed up and slipped out of sight.
Many small homes barely have enough room for a bed let alone some side tables. If you are lucky enough to have this little extra space, build up to the ceiling and turn this corner into a fully-fledged storage space!
Turn the high wall space above your sofa into an awesome display shelf. In this little living room, the shelf has been used to display art, books and even hold a couple of storage boxes.
Everyone is going a little ladder crazy at the moment. These are great options for temporary storage and can work anywhere in the home. They are particularly good for hanging items when you're in a hurry.
Every home has an awkward little nook or two that could be used as storage space! Just get a laminated piece of wood from your local hardware storage and have it cut to size.
No matter how cleverly you have approached your home decor, there are always unused storage options that will free up floor space. The classic spot is the corner of your wall. Just check out these cute corner bookshelves for inspiration!
The most obvious solutions are often the best ones. So the easiest way to free up space is to eliminate excess furniture. Small bathrooms are usually the worst hit with this approach. Look at how you might use hooks and rods instead of storage cabinets. It will instantly make your bathroom feel larger.
