11 ingenious ways to save space in a small home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist living room
It is often said that small homes require smart storage. But if you have been living in a small apartment for a while, you are probably familiar with most of the classic advice. But then, even the smartest small home gets cluttered over time and requires a new approach.

So today on homify, we will explore a few new ideas on how to save space in a small home. Some ideas include a new twist on an old approach and others are reminders of classic ideas that will give us an excuse to showcase some new lush little interiors! So without further ado, come with us to learn 11 ways to save space in a small home. Enjoy!

1. Move your furniture away from the wall

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

homify
homify
homify

It is tempting to shove all the furniture against the wall in a small apartment. But this tends to close down the space and does little for your decor. Putting a sofa or bed in the middle of a room will create a natural walkway and free up the wall for extra storage space. Just check out this apartment by Singapore-based interior designers eightytwo.

2. Go small on furniture and big on colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Many people tend to both over-furnish their homes and under-decorate. Every inch of floor space in your small home should earn its keep. Whittle your basic furniture down to its absolute essentials, and use small and vivid accessories to add style. This living/dining room by Korean architects Oua is certainly inspirational.

3. Get smart with your lighting

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist living room
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

If your home is really small, consider eliminating floor or table lamps and invest in wall and ceiling-mounted lights. This will free up floor space and force you to rethink your approach to lighting. See how the different lights here have been used to create zones within this small apartment.

4. Simplify the bedroom

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA MIESZKANIA W HONG KONGU M1-28M INVADER APARTMENT, OneByNine OneByNine Minimalist living room
OneByNine

OneByNine
OneByNine
OneByNine

If you are living in a one-room apartment, there's a good chance your bedroom zone is taking up too much space. Slot the bed into a corner and consider sacrificing the bedside tables and traffic zones on one side of the bed. A great partition and some wall-mounted bedside lamps will help.

5. Get some folding furniture

Fläpps Folding Chair – Black AMBIVALENZ Dining roomChairs & benches Plywood Black
AMBIVALENZ

Fläpps Folding Chair – Black

AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ
AMBIVALENZ

Most people have an extra chair or two for guests. Get rid of these and invest in some folding chairs. They can be packed up and slipped out of sight.

6. Rethink your bedside tables

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Many small homes barely have enough room for a bed let alone some side tables. If you are lucky enough to have this little extra space, build up to the ceiling and turn this corner into a fully-fledged storage space!

7. Consider the space above your sofa

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

Turn the high wall space above your sofa into an awesome display shelf. In this little living room, the shelf has been used to display art, books and even hold a couple of storage boxes.

8. Use ladders

Ypsy for the Bathroom homify BathroomStorage MDF Green small bathroom,bathroom furniture,valet unit,valet stand
homify

Ypsy for the Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Everyone is going a little ladder crazy at the moment. These are great options for temporary storage and can work anywhere in the home. They are particularly good for hanging items when you're in a hurry.

9. Build shelves in awkward little nooks

Compact kitchen with marble tiles homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

Compact kitchen with marble tiles

homify
homify
homify

Every home has an awkward little nook or two that could be used as storage space! Just get a laminated piece of wood from your local hardware storage and have it cut to size.

10. Find new storage spaces

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

No matter how cleverly you have approached your home decor, there are always unused storage options that will free up floor space. The classic spot is the corner of your wall. Just check out these cute corner bookshelves for inspiration!

11. Install hooks and hanging bars

Apartamento na Pompeia, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern bathroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

The most obvious solutions are often the best ones. So the easiest way to free up space is to eliminate excess furniture. Small bathrooms are usually the worst hit with this approach. Look at how you might use hooks and rods instead of storage cabinets. It will instantly make your bathroom feel larger.

For a little more inspiration, check out 10 of the best one-room apartments.

If you have any more strategies for saving space in a small home, let us know in the comments field below!

