A glamorous curvy home in the tropics

There is something utterly sensual about the voluptuous home we will explore today. It has copious curves, a lavish pool, plush outdoor setting and lots of glossy finishes. But this is not just a home of streamlined shapes. The gentle undulating lines have informed the very structure of the building. This makes it more than just a plush residence; it is a cosy private home with all the decadent glory of a high-end tropical resort.

So how did the designers create such a place? Well, today we will explore the project through a series of lavish photos. It comes to us courtesy of Brazilian interior architect Iara Kilaris. Come with us on a tour to see all the glitzy details. We promise you'll enjoy the journey!