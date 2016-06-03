A family home of modern luxury

Many of us have an idea of what our dream home would look like. For some it is a comfortable getaway in the countryside, or a rustic cottage with a cosy open fireplace. For others a dream home might entail luxury and opulence, the kind of dwelling with a large swimming pool and copious space to entertain friends. Today on homify our project is the latter; a Trofa residence that boasts impressive contemporary features, lavish finishes and all of the necessary indulgent trimmings.

Responsible for this eye-catching architectural feature are the award-winning team at Central Projectos, located in Coimbra, Portugal. Seamlessly capturing both a sense of extravagance as well as an easy liveable, and family friendly aesthetic, this property ticks all of the boxes! Undeniably expansive at 927.2 square metres, the house is a striking and stunning structure that easily meets our highest expectations.

If this home gets your design juices flowing then check out the images below and take a gander inside this one-of-a-kind abode.