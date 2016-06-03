A family home of modern luxury

Many of us have an idea of what our dream home would look like. For some it is a comfortable getaway in the countryside, or a rustic cottage with a cosy open fireplace. For others a dream home might entail luxury and opulence, the kind of dwelling with a large swimming pool and copious space to entertain friends. Today on homify our project is the latter; a Trofa residence that boasts impressive contemporary features, lavish finishes and all of the necessary indulgent trimmings.
Responsible for this eye-catching architectural feature are the award-winning team at Central Projectos, located in Coimbra, Portugal. Seamlessly capturing both a sense of extravagance as well as an easy liveable, and family friendly aesthetic, this property ticks all of the boxes! Undeniably expansive at 927.2 square metres, the house is a striking and stunning structure that easily meets our highest expectations.
If this home gets your design juices flowing then check out the images below and take a gander inside this one-of-a-kind abode.
From the exterior of this home we can clearly see this is no normal abode. The house is large, luxurious and seriously attention grabbing. Constructed in an L-shape to surround the swimming pool, the design is a wonderful combination of colourful angles. White is the predominant hue, while strong sections of crimson have been interspersed to give a hint of vibrancy. Primary tones are employed, imparting a sense of simplicity, and keeping it minimal, while conversely offering the viewer and occupant a range of brilliant architectural features.
Glazing is also used frequently throughout the property, bringing natural light into the different living zones. This helps the mammoth property to feel welcoming, comfortable, and evokes family friendly liveability.
Quickly checking out this home's curbside appearance we are surprised by how minimal and unassuming it is. Certainly designed with anonymity in mind, the facade is intriguing, but certainly doesn't give away the impressive villa situated behind the stone wall.
Here the attempt at privacy has succeeded, with an entrance that is both discrete and exclusive, an opulent retreat for those privy to the mansion lurking within.
Moving inside the home we first check out the kitchen. A hub of one's dwelling, we are always interested to take a look at the kitchen and see what it might offer the house. This cooking space certainly doesn't disappoint. Here minimalism reigns supreme, with a neutral white colour scheme, sleek appliances, and fitting free joinery.
What we notice about this particular space is the wonderful use of natural light. Oozing and penetrating the different nooks and corners within the room, this is certainly a design feature that brings this residence to the next level. We love the contrast and interplay between the dark timber flooring, white walls and the dappled light that effortlessly adds a sense of charm and character in the home.
The ensuite to the master bathroom proves this dwelling's impressive and luxuriant nature. Feeling a little more like a private retreat or spa, this room again uses glazing to make the most of the impressive views beyond, while also inviting abundant natural illumination into the space.
Equipped with whirlpool water features, the spa bath is the highlight and standout. There is also an entry-level shower, and large 'his and hers' basins. Despite the numerous features seen throughout, the room still manages to feel minimal, while vermillion wall panels contrast the tiny green mosaics opposite.
The family room and main living space is definitely one of the highlights of this house! Striking, stunning, and still uncomplicatedly cosy, the double height ceiling brings an essence of grandeur to the room, but the light colour scheme and neutral earthy tones keep the space feeling comfortable, homely and inviting. A fireplace sits to the left, perfect for cool wintry days, and a simple area for the family to gather and socialise.
Against the exposed stone wall we see the balustrade free staircase which, although large, manages to work as a piece of art, rather than an imposing way to ascend and descend levels.
Moving outside once again we check out the back garden at dusk. An unbelievable sense of calm and comfort fills the space, which is heightened by the sparkling aqua pool.
The home's ample glazing can be seen in full here, with wide-open walls of glass providing spectacular views into the expansive garden below.
At night this home truly comes into its own. Replete with abundant lighting, the dwelling is well set up for entertaining, with large swathes of timber decking that provide the ideal space to host a gathering of any size.
From this vantage we can see straight into the kitchen. Here the architects and designers have employed sliding glass doors that can be opened up fully to accommodate a social atmosphere and ambience. Truly the ultimate summer dwelling, this property has exceeded our expectations, and is definitely somewhere we would love to reside!
What did you think of this large and opulent dwelling?