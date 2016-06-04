12 ingenious ways to use your under-stair space

A seemingly insignificant and dead space, the area underneath your stairs actually offers a host of different options for those who choose to use it. Now, we're not suggesting you build a full-scale bedroom, Harry Potter-style, underneath your staircase, but there are a range of options that can provide storage, style, and even a little sophistication to your home.

Generally, there exists a range of unused, disused, and under utilised spaces within one's dwelling, but under-stair space is by far one of the most common. To provide you with a few ideas, inspiration, and some tips on how to revitalise your abode, check out the examples below and renovate underneath your staircase today!