11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home

MIrror Kollektion von OMELETTE, Halbinsel Möbelagentur Halbinsel Möbelagentur
Mirrors are a designer's best friend—not only do they provide a sleek, striking and attractive piece of decorative art, they also allow a home to feel more spacious and far larger than it plausibly should. Mirrors are an incredible way to solve many domestic dilemmas. Be it a lack of light, dark corner or maybe to add a hint of opulence, a mirror will impart extravagance and style.

Not simply decorative, a mirror is a fabulous home accoutrement that will assist a compact dwelling or apartment, adding perceived space effortlessly and seamlessly. But how does one incorporate this wonderfully reflective surface? Today on homify we are going to look at 11 clever ways to employ mirrors in your home. Read on below for some tips, tricks and tremendously inventive examples. 

1. Mirrored light fittings

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
Mirrors come in all shapes and sizes, and this mirrored light fitting is definitely proof of that! You needn't restrict yourself to a simple wall-hung mirror when there are a host of different options, styles and alternatives. Here the light fittings act as an eye catching feature and look delightfully modern.

2. Traditional and refined

Living Room with Fireplace Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style living room
The second mirror we are looking at is probably what you most expect from a classic wall-hung item. It is regal, stylish, and well placed to provide a central focal point for the room. This example works particularly well in this instance as the mirror rests upon a mantelpiece, adding majesty and refinement to the living room

3. Mirrored joinery

APARTAMENTO MF, ESTUDIO ARK IT ESTUDIO ARK IT Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Next up, something a little different. Here mirrored joinery has been installed to bring a sense of spaciousness into the area. Working as a console or even a bar, this piece of built-in furniture is luxurious, yet effortlessly contemporary.

4. An eye-catching feature

MIrror Kollektion von OMELETTE, Halbinsel Möbelagentur Halbinsel Möbelagentur
Not all mirrors need be gold gilt, and adorned with flourishes. This retro example is a brilliant illustration of how a mirror can work as an attention-grabbing feature, and a stylish piece of objet d'art.

5. Simple mid-century modernity

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Similar to the aforementioned example but with a little extra refinement and classic detailing, this mirror (or mirrors) work wonderfully in bringing together the space and sprucing up an empty wall. Mid-century modern in their appeal, these sophisticated wall hangings are fashionable and serve a valuable purpose in letting the room feel open and spacious. 

6. Wardrobes covered in mirror

MIRRORS, bilune studio bilune studio Classic style bedroom Glass Metallic/Silver
Wardrobes have been covered in mirrored panels since they became popular during the 1980s; however, this design takes that to the next level with a stylish formation that utilises squares instead of large panels. This adds a charming aspect, and works well with the heritage styling of the bedroom.

7. A mirror entrance hall

Antique Bronze Mirror Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Antique Bronze Mirror

Entrance halls and corridors are notoriously cloistered and cramped. If your foyer, lobby, hallway, or entranceway requires a more airy ambience, consider a wall of mirror to give it a renewed atmosphere. Additionally, take a look at the antique finish on this mirror, which adds a level of shabby chic style seamlessly. 

8. Regal reflective mantle

Art Deco Mirrored Foyer, Entrance Hall Mirrorworks, The Antique Mirror Glass Company Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Art Deco Mirrored Foyer, Entrance Hall

For true opulence and a little extravagance, why not mirror an entire mantelpiece? This example is the height of abundance and lavishness, giving this room an incredible sense of space and majesty. 

9. A standout kitchen island

MIRRORS, bilune studio bilune studio Modern kitchen Glass Metallic/Silver
Breaking all design boundaries, this mirrored kitchen island is built to look as though it doesn't exist at all. It reflects its surroundings and gives the impression of invisibility. 

If you are considering bespoke joinery or cabinetry for your kitchen, chat to a professional via the homify website today.

10. Impressive antique side mirror

Antique Gold mirror Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Antique Gold mirror

A similar principle to the entrance hall mirror wall mentioned above, this is a great way to give your bedroom a boost. This antique mirror will expand your bedroom's perceived space, while looking stylish and luxurious as well. 

11. Something a little different!

homify Minimalist houses
Do you think you have seen every possibly way a mirror could be implemented at home? Think again! This mirror cube house is unbelievably impressive, and takes reflective surfaces as building materials to the next level. 

We hope you enjoyed this reflective Ideabook! If you would like to continue reading, take a look at: Incorporating mirrored furniture in your home

Do you have any additional tips or tricks for our readers? How do you use mirrors in your home? If you would like to contribute, leave a comment be...

