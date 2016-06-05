5 interior design mistakes and how to avoid them

Comfort and elegance is often the desired outcome when we decide to renovate or redecorate our dwellings. However there are plenty of different factors that come into play, which determine how we redesign and remodel our interior spaces. Budget plays a huge role, while other elements such as personal preference, taste and access to high-quality materials may also dictate our domestic makeover. As well as these factors, it is also important to pay attention to the way we decorate to avoid making common and universal design mistakes.
A stylishly decorated space requires a little design nous, but with a few helpful tips and tricks, we will help you get started. Today on homify we are going to take a look at five of the most frequent interior design mistakes, and how you can avoid them. We will discuss aspects that might give your home an unfinished aesthetic, and those that will definitely leave the wrong impression. If you would like to learn more about how to dodge, duck and ditch any unfortunate design blunders, read on below!
A welcoming entrance hall, as pictured here, is definitely a prerequisite for a stylish home. Think about your preferences. Do you like an eclectic mixture of exclusive objects, or a curated selection of antiques? Either way, it is imperative you prepare for a stylish makeover to keep you hallway free from mess and dirt.
Of course, you don't need to plan a grand, extravagant entrance either, merely bring a number of alterations to your existing interior to provide a welcoming aesthetic. Outside should be considered too, repair any broken items such as stones, garden path tiles, or patio accessories to give a clean and finished ambience.
To create a hospitable atmosphere, a large flowering plant or two placed in pots outside the front door can give a warm and welcoming vibe. Continue your decorative theme into the home, and watch the space transform!
Unattractive walls are another common misstep when designing an interior. No-one likes a room with dirty, shabby or dingy walls. Over the years grime, fingerprints, and grease can stain your walls, thereby collecting dust and dirt more easily. Additionally, rusty pipes can add to a deteriorated wall condition, which will undoubtedly give your dwelling an unfinished aesthetic.
To fix this commonly forgotten issue, scrub the walls clean with lukewarm water. If stains persist, add a little white vinegar and salt to the water solution and keep trying. Persistence will definitely pay off, with your interior looking fresh and finished!
If your walls are beyond cleaning and need a more drastic solution, you will probably need to seek professional help to revitalise your interior. This might include repainting, wallpapering, or deep cleaning. Use this bright display from IXXI as inspiration!
This bedroom is definitely beautiful. Each element is carefully considered and its monochromatic ambience oozes style and sophistication. However, more often than not, individuals choose a bland colour scheme without any idea of how to make it work.
Think about harmony, and try to avoid all of your furniture and accessories being the exact same shade, tone or hue. After all, a room requires contrast, and if you forget to implement eye catching items, you will end up with a bland and dull design.
In attempting to create a relaxed and harmonious atmosphere, you should avoid glossy paint for the ceiling of walls, which can sometimes look a little overdone. Finally, choose accessories and pillows in similar tonal ranges, and put them in a place that will allow them to enhance other items in your room, as well as create a feature within the space.
Another very common mistake when designing an interior is the use of too many decorative items. This might mean the walls are covered with pictures, or the bookshelves are over-filled with ornaments.
If you want to ensure your room is stylish and sophisticated, limit your ornaments, accessories and accoutrements to allow focus on the design of the space. Choose carefully, pick a prominent place for your wall art, and ensure your rug fits the chosen colour scheme. This beautifully understated arrangement from Spadon Tegelprojecten is an example of how to get it right.
Clutter is the death of good design. A cluttered space, even if it is furnished well will never feel relaxing or welcoming. Additionally, a dark room will also add a sense of unease. To combat these aspects, you should remove clutter and increase natural light.
Ensure your windows aren't blocked by mess or furniture, and pick curtains that are light or sheer. Reorganise your chaotic or messy interior by boosting storage space with sleek and stylish furniture. Creating a minimal interior, as seen here, will help the space feel pleasant and comfortable with a sense of ease.
If you are lacking windows, look for ways to increase ambient lighting through the use of reflective surfaces, and even stylish artificial lighting and light fittings.
Did these tips give you some ideas and domestic inspiration? If you would like to continue reading, check out: 6 mistakes to avoid when decorating your home