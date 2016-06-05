5 interior design mistakes and how to avoid them

Comfort and elegance is often the desired outcome when we decide to renovate or redecorate our dwellings. However there are plenty of different factors that come into play, which determine how we redesign and remodel our interior spaces. Budget plays a huge role, while other elements such as personal preference, taste and access to high-quality materials may also dictate our domestic makeover. As well as these factors, it is also important to pay attention to the way we decorate to avoid making common and universal design mistakes.

A stylishly decorated space requires a little design nous, but with a few helpful tips and tricks, we will help you get started. Today on homify we are going to take a look at five of the most frequent interior design mistakes, and how you can avoid them. We will discuss aspects that might give your home an unfinished aesthetic, and those that will definitely leave the wrong impression. If you would like to learn more about how to dodge, duck and ditch any unfortunate design blunders, read on below!