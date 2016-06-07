The quirky home of warm colour

Modern dwellings can take many different silhouettes and styles. Some abodes follow form, while others lean toward function, however there is always a central element that ties together the overall aesthetic and design. Today's project is an interesting combination of both strong architectural nous and versatile livability. The residence is unique with an alluring sense of individuality, intoxicating viewers with its angular Picasso-esque perplexity. Nestled within the mountains of Jalisco, Mexico, the home has been built to stand out from the landscape, while still paying homage to the surrounding environment and its location.
Known as Casa Cláudia, this property has been designed by the astute, Zapopan-based architectural firm Excelencia en Disenho. Boasting a neutral colour scheme, earthy tones, and rich hues, this is an unforgettable dwelling that has to be seen to be believed. Not simply a pretty face, this home also functions as a family-friendly abode for the modern 21st-century household. Beyond the intriguing and original facade lies an even more exciting interior, replete with light-filled living zones, stylishly bright bathrooms, and ultra-comfortable sleeping quarters.
Immediately, this home's façade is rich with interesting features and original charm. From the outset we are able to see an inventiveness that is unique to this particular dwelling's design and structure. The earthy hues are visible, leading the guest or occupant to feel at home with the surrounding environment. Cube-like with different level roofs, this abode is reminiscent of a sandcastle, rising from the ground with majesty and fervour.
The large front door is a definite focal point, while the large window above is also a fabulous feature that brings a huge amount of light into the home.
Moving around the house to take a look from a different angle we are able to catch a glimpse of some of the unique architectural features that help this structure stand out from the rest. Here the large terracotta red wall is visible, with it sheltering the windows behind from harsh sunlight. This is a great design technique, which really helps the home feel comfortable during rather hot summer months.
We are also able to see the way the front of the home has been landscaped. It is manicured to perfection, but still maintains a relaxed and effortless simplicity.
Moving inside the dwelling the style and aesthetic of the interior is ultra-chic, fashionable and relaxed. An overwhelming sense of liveability is apparent, oozing contemporary charm, with a timeless, age-defiant quality.
Semi-transparent blinds have been installed to the large glazed windows to promote a light-filled interior space, while the double height space also features a large piece of glazing that is left without a window dressing, encouraging natural illumination within the room.
The dining area is beautifully adorned with a high chandelier and timber furniture. This helps the area to feel family friendly, while also boasting a rustic, almost Mediterranean ambience.
Stepping down into the cosy living room we are presented with an all-white colour scheme, except for the small coffee table and wall art, which provide contrast within the room. Here emphasis is on luxury and style, boasting gorgeous overstuffed white leather sofas, and plenty of space for everyone. This formal sitting area is a versatile space that looks delicately decorated with a whimsical 5-star aesthetic.
The layout of this house has worked particularly well, ensuring each area is open plan, yet still well-defined. Rooms are large, but come replete with a sense of comfort and elegance.
Inside the kitchen we see practicality combined with style. Effortless, chic, and minimal, this chef's kitchen is large enough to prepare a friend-filled feast, while versatile enough for everyday cooking as well. White is the predominant colour chosen, adding a timeless quality to the area. The central island imparts maximum preparation space, but the end area could also be used as a place for people to gather and watch food being cooked.
As we move upstairs we are able to see the double-height space that is offered to the lower level by means of a huge void. This space helps the entire house feel open and airy, evoking a family-friendly sense of liveability.
Roof lights have also been installed above this void, bringing extra illumination inside the dwelling, and keeping every space well lit and comfortable.
One of the nicest elements of this home's design is its ability to blend rich timber tones and stark white surfaces. This leaves the house with a sense of interest and style, adding to the overall comfort of the interior spaces.
The bathroom is no less colourful and engaging, working each fabulous element into a sleek and usable design. The mirror above the vanity and sink doubles as a neat storage space for all manner of bathroom accoutrements, while the designers have also included certain hardware to make the room practical and functional.
Earthy hues dominate the overall theme in this washroom, making sure any occupant using the space feels welcome and relaxed. However, this area is also a clean and sleek space, with all of the necessary amenities one might require for efficient 21st-century living.
For a final peek at the dwelling before we end our tour we take a look outside once again. Here, twilight is upon the home and helps provide an idea of what the residence looks like with its lights illuminated, as well as the ambience it exudes during dusk.
The property is overwhelmingly welcoming, inviting and evokes a feeling of hospitality and warmth. The earthy hues are richer at night, beautifully and subtly illuminated by the interior lights.
