The quirky home of warm colour

Modern dwellings can take many different silhouettes and styles. Some abodes follow form, while others lean toward function, however there is always a central element that ties together the overall aesthetic and design. Today's project is an interesting combination of both strong architectural nous and versatile livability. The residence is unique with an alluring sense of individuality, intoxicating viewers with its angular Picasso-esque perplexity. Nestled within the mountains of Jalisco, Mexico, the home has been built to stand out from the landscape, while still paying homage to the surrounding environment and its location.

Known as Casa Cláudia, this property has been designed by the astute, Zapopan-based architectural firm Excelencia en Disenho. Boasting a neutral colour scheme, earthy tones, and rich hues, this is an unforgettable dwelling that has to be seen to be believed. Not simply a pretty face, this home also functions as a family-friendly abode for the modern 21st-century household. Beyond the intriguing and original facade lies an even more exciting interior, replete with light-filled living zones, stylishly bright bathrooms, and ultra-comfortable sleeping quarters.

If you would like to take a peek inside this home, check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your home today!