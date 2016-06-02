From dreary to dreamy: a small home transformed

This home in quaint yet urban Warsaw has been redecorated and given a new lease of life thanks to the stellar vision of the home stagers at Better Home. In its previous incarnation, the home was crying out for some respite from its post-war look, which was buried in the past. Now, it's a sleek representation of the urban landscape that defines and characterises this region. Come and take a tour with us to see the stark difference!
This dining room was stuck in a style rut due to the outdated and overwhelming use of wood which made it look dingy. The gloominess was all the more amplified by the lack of proper lighting while the red chairs seemed out of place as well.
Better utilisation of space has prevailed ever since. The wooden floor has been kept intact with its diagonally-set tiles, while white has made a deep dent on the design scheme. The furniture and shelves have also been laid out in a better way which makes the space look larger and more open. Stylish and definitely nice!
If we could run away from this kitchen, we would! Old tiles, faded cabinetry and obsolete appliances made this a really sad-looking space that could not appetise us at all.
The kitchen is now a charming space that comes alive with a cream and white colour scheme as well as new appliances. Also, the door and its wall have been knocked down for better access into the main hall, while practical shelves line the corners.
This corner of the kitchen was a dim and ho-hum area despite being placed right next to the large windows. The dated furniture did little to help the dreary ambience.
With the use of simple white chairs and a table, this corner now enjoys a cheerful status update. The wooden floor remains, as do the relatively small windows—the main transformation has been brought about by a simple paint job and better lighting. The art on the wall is also reminiscent of a rustic, cottage look.
The living room was a boring affair with mismatched brown, beige and grey touches, as well as staid and bland-looking furniture. Not the kind of place you'd want to sit in and relax of an evening.
Now, the living room is bathed in white which complements the grey upholstery. Further white touches match each other and lift the visual appeal of the floor as well.
The bedroom was a space that had been decorated without any emphasis on creating a soothing or inspiring space. Dull beige drapes and an old lamp spelled unimaginative in capitals.
The soothing bedroom now has the capacity to lift spirits as it provides the right design for relaxation. The grey bed and white drapes make for a comfortable look while the beige and white bedding convey luxury. Art now sits stylishly above the bed.
An old, dome-shaped mirror and an even older-looking sink that seemed to take up too much floor space made this bathroom a small and gloomy area.
The bathroom is now a space filled with colour-coordinated towels and a slim mirror that sits atop a vintage-style yet practical sink with a bureau. Bright white dominates the space.
The entryway was in a sorry state with faded paint and chipped wooden pieces that seemed to clutter the tiny area.
Now, the entryway has a well-defined alcove with a slim cabinet in white to hold shoes and outdoor gear. Lamps on top and a blue door make it an appealing space.
Watching the transformation of every corner of this home has been a joy indeed! Even in this compact space, the designers have managed to bring out an open and charming vibe that is full of comfortable and luxurious elements.
