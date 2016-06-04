An emerald oasis in Mexico

The most alluring part of this gorgeous Mexican home is the lush internal courtyard. The garden doesn't just act as a decorative backdrop; it feels like a truly integral part of the internal living areas and informs the entire aesthetic of the home.

So it's a surprise to learn that the architects Taller Estilo began with an existing structure that was badly positioned and relatively closed off from the garden. The new owners wanted a home with a greater openness of space, but they also wanted to avoid making too many drastic changes or damaging the established garden.

The solution was to reuse the existing structure. The architects rearranged the living areas and created openings favourable to each area of the house. Come with us on a photo tour to see how it all fits together…