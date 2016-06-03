9 ways to beat the Singapore heat at home

The extreme heat and humidity of Singapore can get even the most resilient Singaporean a little hot under the collar. But rather than just cranking up the air-conditioning and suffering through summer, consider exploring the benefits of passively cooling your home.

There are numerous ways to avoid building up heat in the home. Many of these are simple home habits one can adopt and others will require a little investment. But whatever tip you choose, we promise they will have an effect on your energy bills. So come with us to explore 9 ways to beat the Singapore heat!