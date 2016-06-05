The dazzling makeover of a drab bungalow

Historically rich yet fashionable Rome beckons us today, and we're taking you on a whirlwind tour of a quaint Italian abode. The style in this part of the world may start at the fashion runways, but it sure makes its way into homes and architecture! Today's dwelling has benefited from a breathtaking makeover, and now stands replete with subtle decor and understated Nordic flair. The Attico Quartiere Ostiense was refurbished by Formaementis, a group of architects in Rome, and it celebrates the versatility of white punctuated by sudden pops of colour.
Originally, it had a dismal and unappealing appearance. But now, modish minimalism and simplicity are the staples of this abode where functionality remains key. It is also hard to miss the warm organic touches of this revamped residence. So, without further ado, let's explore this transformed home!
This home’s terrace had a dilapidated, nondescript look that was made up of bulky metal frames with a colour that did nothing for it. The lack of proper design, layout and styling created a lost look while old, dying plants showed lack of care. But given the expanse of space, the terrace had oodles of possibility.
Design and luxury go hand in hand on this terrace to create a space that you will not forget in a hurry! Wooden beams and corners that stand proudly with their smooth new textures make a stellar statement. The frame has been painted white while a roof sits tight on top. The dining table in the middle gives some structure to the styling of the space while greenery livens up the area as well.
The addition of this solid furniture makes for a clean and structured look that speaks of high design values. The simple wooden slats on the table and the reclining chairs make this the perfect spot in which to relax. Planters in beige stone are built into the walls at the other end, to organise the greenery and make it all blend in well.
The main hall was once a tired-looking space that was all about chipped paint and faded walls and badly maintained glass. Literally nothing about this space was appealing.
Now, with an injection of designer love, this hall has been divided into distinct spaces even as the open look has been kept intact. The white walls and exposed slim beams create an industrial appeal while the sleek entertainment unit and the comfortable couch on the opposite wall make this a cool space to hang out in. Pops of grey and green bring in the classic Nordic theme while the light polished wooden floor does the rest for this smart living space.
The kitchen is now nestled near the dining room and boasts a minimal, Nordic look with elements like low-slung, linear furniture that is practical, as well as plenty of white to bring out the grain of the flooring. Everything is sleek, streamlined and hassle-free!
The dining room has an elegant yet charming ambience, thanks to the beach-style table which matches perfectly with the white walls and the vibrant green and yellow striped seat on the white bench. This casual dining room is now also well lit.
The bathroom was previously a cluttered space with outdated fittings and fixtures, as well as stained tiles. There was hardly any space to move about or breathe.
Now, this modern bathroom has a look to die for thanks to the cool grey tiles that make the walls come alive, as well as the sleek wall-mounted sink in classic wood, and a chrome and glass shower stall with a bank of shelves on one side.
The makeover of this home took our breath away, thanks to the simple yet luxurious elements that have been used to create an elegant and slightly whimsical look.
