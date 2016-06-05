The dazzling makeover of a drab bungalow

Historically rich yet fashionable Rome beckons us today, and we're taking you on a whirlwind tour of a quaint Italian abode. The style in this part of the world may start at the fashion runways, but it sure makes its way into homes and architecture! Today's dwelling has benefited from a breathtaking makeover, and now stands replete with subtle decor and understated Nordic flair. The Attico Quartiere Ostiense was refurbished by Formaementis, a group of architects in Rome, and it celebrates the versatility of white punctuated by sudden pops of colour.

Originally, it had a dismal and unappealing appearance. But now, modish minimalism and simplicity are the staples of this abode where functionality remains key. It is also hard to miss the warm organic touches of this revamped residence. So, without further ado, let's explore this transformed home!