The incredible transformation of 5 small kitchens

A home is not much of a home if the kitchen doesn’t inspire and cheer the inhabitants. It is, after all, that corner of your abode where you prepare hearty family meals, chat with a close friend while pouring out the drinks, and find out how your kid’s day at school was while cooking up their favourite snack! It is understandable that with more and more people gravitating towards small homes or apartments in urban areas, the space allotted for the kitchen is diminishing. But there is no reason to skimp on style and decor because of this. Your kitchen can still be turned into a smart, aesthetic and highly functional cooking haven with some remodelling, renovation or even a new coat of paint! So today, we welcome you to join us in witnessing how 5 drab and dull kitchens get stunning makeovers and become more than just another room in the house.