Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bedroom storage ideas

George Knight George Knight
better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

If there's one thing all bedrooms have in common, it's that the storage space is scarce and there is simply never enough! However, a few simple tips will help you save space in smaller rooms, just as it would as if in the great outdoors. We've compiled five tips that can help you avoid the chaos and create a suitable storage space to your room—for a clean, organized and comfortable. Enjoy.. 

Under the bed

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

Our first tip is a classic option—under the bed storage. But this can also often be disorganised! To maximise the empty space under your bed, so that it isn't just populated with dust bunnies, stack boxes and baskets, linens, towels, shoes, out of season clothing, and Christmas decorations, you need to make sure it is organised properly! To gain maximum space, you are advised to opt for a mezzanine style approach (like you see here), which does not need to be particularly high.

Inside the bed

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's another original way to use the bed as a storage area: the unit opens to allow room for storage boxes. It's the perfect place to put aside the things that you do not have to always have on hand, but you still need, from time to time. The best thing is, you wouldn't even know that it existed! 

No space wasted

Clanricarde Gardens, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Modern style bedroom
Ardesia Design

Clanricarde Gardens

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

When it comes to storage space, every inch counts. Cabinets are valuable allies because they allow you to store tonnes of things without encroaching on the space of the bedroom. To save room, it is still best to build cabinets to maximise every inch available space. In addition to clothing, traps located at the top provide storage for boxes or bags. 

Practical bedside table

Master Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bedroom lamp,table,bed,cushions
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bedroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Replace a traditional bedside table by a version with drawers, or even a small dresser that you can place next to your bed, instantly adding a new element of convenient storage to your room. Add a storage place for a variety of essentials right next to you when you sleep—if you don't do this already, it's a must.

Priories

Garderobe GANG, AK47, ANCHOVI ANCHOVI Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
ANCHOVI

ANCHOVI
ANCHOVI
ANCHOVI

For an organized wardrobe, it is advisable to do a thorough cleaning about twice a year to get rid of things that never stick and set aside belongs from last season: big sweaters, scarves and winter coats won't be of much use in the summer and take unnecessary space up. We advise you to put them in big bags or boxes for laundry and then store them. In winter, it's the swimsuits, shorts and summer dresses that will take their place!

Inspiring restaurant designs
What tricks do you use for storage? Let us know in the comments … 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks