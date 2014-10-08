Bedroom storage ideas

For an organized wardrobe, it is advisable to do a thorough cleaning about twice a year to get rid of things that never stick and set aside belongs from last season: big sweaters, scarves and winter coats won't be of much use in the summer and take unnecessary space up. We advise you to put them in big bags or boxes for laundry and then store them. In winter, it's the swimsuits, shorts and summer dresses that will take their place!