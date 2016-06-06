Blue is the colour: a compact kitchen shines again

The kitchen from this vantage point, too, is exactly how the residents wanted it. Even from this angle, it looks bright, open and inviting. Fancy preparing a delicious meal for the family? The appliances blend seamlessly with the surrounding cabinets. And there is no jarring effect whatsoever.

The designers’ stroke of genius in this kitchen was replacing the old backsplash with white tiles, and the colourful cabinets with pale blue avatars. While the overall layout of the kitchen has remained as it is, an extra tabletop gives the kitchen more utility as well as a homely feel. It now looks more airy and spacious too.

