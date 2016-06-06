Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 storage solutions for a tiny bathroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
LUNI, Lineabeta Lineabeta BathroomShelves
Loading admin actions …

It can be very hard to keep the clutter at bay in a tiny bathroom. Little tubes and tubs of beauty products tend to accumulate over time and before you know it, you have one very messy little bathroom. This isn't just a spatial problem, it's also an aesthetic one. Bathroom products are emblazoned with a clash of labels that can turn the most carefully designed bathroom into a visual mess. This will make your small bathroom feel tiny and that little bit more chaotic.

But there is hope! Every room in your home has untapped storage space. This is certainly true in even the tiniest bathroom. The trick comes in learning to see these potential storage spaces and how to work with them. So let's explore just 10 storage solutions for your tiny bathroom. We hope you find something helpful here…

1. Use the space above the toilet

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The space above the toilet is often left to waste. Mount a few open shelves and use them to store extra toilet paper, air refreshers or just a couple of extra hand towels.

2. Add a shelf above the sink for everyday items

FIGR it out!, FIGR1 FIGR1 BathroomShelves
FIGR1

FIGR1
FIGR1
FIGR1

Nothing will make your bathroom look more cluttered than mess, and we're all guilty of rushing in the morning and leaving things lying around. Add a simple open shelf above the sink and use it for everyday items. Then move everything else into closed storage.

3. Add towel racks to the back of the door

스틸행거 4단, 럼버잭 럼버잭 BathroomShelves
럼버잭

럼버잭
럼버잭
럼버잭

If you don't have space for a towel rack, add one to the back of the door. Even better, look at investing a little fold out towel rack like this one by Woodrock designers. It could work on almost any wall in the bathroom.

4. Get a cosmetic stand

Kosmetikständer, Blumen-wiese Blumen-wiese BathroomStorage
Blumen-wiese

Blumen-wiese
Blumen-wiese
Blumen-wiese

There is nothing worse than wasting a deep shelf on a clutter of little cosmetic tubes. Just get an awesome little cosmetic stand like this one by Blumen-weise. It will make you feel like royalty!

5. Mount a shelf above the door

Appartamento Residenziale - Monza - 2013, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento BathroomStorage Wood Grey
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

The space above the bathroom door is often wasted. Install a couple of simple shelves and use them to store extra supplies or towels. You could even add a small plant or two for some greenery.

6. Use that space under the sink

Departamento CONESA, Trua arqruitectura Trua arqruitectura BathroomShelves
Trua arqruitectura

Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura
Trua arqruitectura

If you don't have a bathroom cabinet under the sink, don't let that space go to waste. Find an organiser designed to go around the plumbing or just add a low stand like this with a couple of baskets.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Drawers inside your cabinets will help you maximise space

Echtholzbadmöbel aus der Serie Elements, F&F Floor and Furniture F&F Floor and Furniture BathroomStorage
F&amp;F Floor and Furniture

F&F Floor and Furniture
F&amp;F Floor and Furniture
F&F Floor and Furniture

Use every inch of your cabinet space carefully! A great inner organiser or drawers inside your cabinets will make all the difference. 

8. Turn a large wall mirror into a very shallow cupboard

2010 • Horm • Backstage, Salvatore Indriolo Salvatore Indriolo Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Salvatore Indriolo

Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo
Salvatore Indriolo

Mirrors always make a room look larger, so there's no harm in turning a large wall mirror into a very shallow cupboard. It will hide all that clutter from sight and make your bathroom feel serene!

9. Get a really narrow cabinet

LUNI, Lineabeta Lineabeta BathroomShelves
Lineabeta

Lineabeta
Lineabeta
Lineabeta

Bathrooms are full of unused narrow spaces. Look at the slim spaces around the sink or toilet and think about how to put them to good use. A very narrow wall or floor cabinet can hold an incredible number of small bathroom accessories. Turn it into a DIY project and really make the most of that space!

10. Add some vertical storage

Wardrope, Authentics GmbH Authentics GmbH BathroomStorage Multicolored
Authentics GmbH

Authentics GmbH
Authentics GmbH
Authentics GmbH

Vertical space can also be utilised. You could even invest in some great string storage like this and use some cool hooks to create a display out of your favourite items!

While you're thinking about maximising your space, you'll probably want to read 11 ingenious ways to save space in a small home.

11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home
Let us know which one of these small bathroom tips is your favourite! Just use the comments field below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks