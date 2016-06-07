10 perfect industrial-style interiors

Industrial-inspired homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. They reflect the contemporary desire for a more authentic and less glitzy approach to the way we live. Industrial homes are all about exposing the basic support structures in our homes. This means leaving materials unvarnished, unpolished and allowing the raw beauty of building materials to shine.

The best thing about industrial-style architecture is that it surpasses the usual barriers of class and wealth. This is a look that can be created on any budget. So come with us to explore 10 fabulous industrial-inspired homes. We have tried to include something to suit all tastes and budgets, so let's go!