Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 perfect industrial-style interiors

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Airport, Versat Versat Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Industrial-inspired homes have become increasingly popular in recent years. They reflect the contemporary desire for a more authentic and less glitzy approach to the way we live. Industrial homes are all about exposing the basic support structures in our homes. This means leaving materials unvarnished, unpolished and allowing the raw beauty of building materials to shine.

The best thing about industrial-style architecture is that it surpasses the usual barriers of class and wealth. This is a look that can be created on any budget. So come with us to explore 10 fabulous industrial-inspired homes. We have tried to include something to suit all tastes and budgets, so let's go!

1. An eclectic industrial home

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Nothing needs to perfectly match in an industrial home. And here we have a great example of how a mis-match of chairs and accessories have been used to create a raw, welcoming abode.

2. Raw materials in all their beauty

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

This small one-room industrial-style home has a plethora of raw materials. Simple particle board has been left exposed on the loft bed and the simple wooden furniture is a nice touch. But if you are looking for some quick and easy inspiration, you can't go past the simple aluminium builders ladder that leads to the bed!

3. Distressed walls

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style study/office
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

This study has all the hallmarks of industrial style. There is a desk made from iron piping, wooden materials and most importantly, some distressed walls.

4. Humble industrial-style decor

SALON INDUSTRIAL , malee malee Industrial style kitchen
malee

malee
malee
malee

Not all of us have the luxury of working with a beautiful old building. But here we have a good example of how the industrial look can be created in a small modern apartment. All you need is a monochrome palette and some iron furnishings. If you are lucky enough to have a brick wall, leave it exposed for the final touch!

5. Concrete is king

Гостиная в стиле лофт, Solo Design Studio Solo Design Studio Industrial style living room Grey
Solo Design Studio

Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio
Solo Design Studio

Raw or polished concrete is a must in any luxurious industrial home. Here we have a beautifully subtle grey living room that shows just how stunning concrete can be!

6. Exposed electrical components

Evolution Inmetro, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Industrial style bathroom Ceramic
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Exposed electrical components are a key part of this look. In this industrial style bathroom they add a cool, informal feel to the space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Casual relaxed loft

90平米のワンルーム, HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD Industrial style living room
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD

HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD
HOUSETRAD CO.,LTD

The industrial look is a casual look. This is not a style that needs a great deal of refinement. Just look at the lights on the ceiling in this cool Japanese loft by Tenhachi. They have simply been attached to iron chains looped over the exposed pipes on the ceiling.

8. Exposed structure

Industrialny Loft , justyna smolec architektura & design justyna smolec architektura & design Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
justyna smolec architektura &amp; design

justyna smolec architektura & design
justyna smolec architektura &amp; design
justyna smolec architektura & design

The support structures have been left totally exposed in this luxurious loft-style home. A few bold pieces of artwork add an edgy, contemporary look and an all white decor makes the home feel bright and breezy.

9. Simple industrial kitchen

LOFT 40x40, Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN" Студия Антона Сухарева 'SUKHAREVDESIGN' Industrial style kitchen White
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>

Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>
Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"

Even the simplest modern kitchen can have an industrial feel with some simple vintage light globes. Just create a haphazard row and loop the electrical cord over a hanging feature.

10. Piping shelving unit

Airport, Versat Versat Living roomShelves
Versat

Versat
Versat
Versat

Exposed pipes aren't just for electrical elements. They can also be used to create furniture. The open pipe shelving by Versat really defines the look in this lovely living room.

The ideas that inspire these kind of designs have strong links to much Japanese-style architecture, so have a look at 11 of the best Japanese interiors too.

The quirky home of warm colour
Which of these 10 industrial-style homes is your favourite? Let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks