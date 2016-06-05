Your browser is out-of-date.

11 of the best Japanese interiors

press profile homify press profile homify
House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
Japanese interiors are modest in their appearance, and yet a humble opulence manages to create a sense of Zen-like simplicity that works brilliantly in all aspects of design and decoration. Over the past decade we have seen Japanese style and design become a driving force in the innovation of particular aesthetic sensibilities. Minimalist homes are now highly desired as peaceful and serene areas to live, with many looking to Japan for inspiration. 

That is why today we will be focusing our attention on the small Pacific Ocean island nation. Japan's style is marked by an uncomplicated and ordered way of life that is both balanced and uniform, as well as holistic and tranquil. If you would like to see some impressive Japanese interiors, we have collated our 11 favourites below. Check them out, and gain a little inspiration for your home today!

1. Tremendous timber tones

西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern living room
Throughout Japanese design, we see a range of different timber tones utilised to their full potential. This is one such demonstration from Mamoru Misawa that works beautifully, and creates a warm and inviting interior.

2. Serene luxury

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
This bathroom is oozing refinement, opulence and style. Designed by the skilled team at Sakurayama-Architect-Design, the space warrants a second glance as we witness the way each element has been wonderfully combined and coordinated. 

3. Industrial chic elegance

元浅草の住居, 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates Rustic style living room
Brought to us by Ashida Architect and Associates, this industrial-esque space utilises raw timber to create interior partitions that allow for privacy and segregation of living zones. The exposed concrete ceiling brings an organic earthiness that is brilliantly matched against the different wooden features, and provides contemporary sophistication.

4. The space saver

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern media room
Architects at Mukoyama made the most of a tiny and slender plot to create a dwelling that feels surprisingly large and versatile. Here in this image we see one of the cosy nooks that house music equipment, books and cushions to get comfy and relax in peace.

5. Colourful and playful

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
Next up we have this delicately colourful and playful interior brought to us from Tato Design. Here we see a range of repurposed items as well as chic vintage finds that come together to produce an engaging and unique space.

6. A contemporary classic

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Creating contemporary dwellings that are both age-defiant and stylish can be a tricky task. Luckily the team at Architect Show were able to bring together essential elements that mean this residence is sophisticated, and unlikely to ever go out of style. 

7. Split-level luxury

長尾元町の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
One of the nicest homes we have seen, this plant-filled tranquil home is replete with split-level architecture that oozes interest and style. Brought to us by Fujimori Daisaku, the residence is light, bright and effortlessly chic. 

If you need assistance with your interior, chat to a professional via homify and get some expert advice.

8. The ultimate shared child's room

House in Fukuchiyama, arakawa Architects & Associates arakawa Architects & Associates Minimalist nursery/kids room
House in Fukuchiyama

No child wants to share a room with their siblings, which is why Arakawa Architects & Associates have created the perfect solution. Transforming the space into segregated private cubicles, each child is given privacy, and a place to keep their belongings. 

9. Bunker-esque beauty

立体一室住居, STUDIO POH STUDIO POH Modern living room
Who would have thought bunker styled interiors could be so beautiful? Proving the versatility of concrete in the home, Studio Poh have skilfully designed a family friendly abode that is undeniably intriguing and inventive. 

10. Light, bright and airy

和泉の家, nobuyoshi hayashi nobuyoshi hayashi Eclectic style living room
Designed by Nobuyoshi Hayashi, this Japanese interior is bursting at the seams with interesting and delightful features. From the raised dining with brushed brass light fittings, to the exposed timber beam ceiling, we can't decide what part of this room we like the most!

11. An eclectic chef's kitchen

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
Finally we are taking a look at a truly fabulous interior from Tenhachi Architect & Interior Design. The ultimate in chef's kitchen style, this space boasts individual seating, exposed storage, and ample preparation space to cook any meal large or small. 

We hope you enjoyed these stylish Japanese interiors as much as we did! If you would like to continue reading, check out: The Pre-Cut Timber House

The Ap Lei Chau house in the sky
Do any of these interiors get your design juices flowing? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below!

