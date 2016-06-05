11 of the best Japanese interiors

Japanese interiors are modest in their appearance, and yet a humble opulence manages to create a sense of Zen-like simplicity that works brilliantly in all aspects of design and decoration. Over the past decade we have seen Japanese style and design become a driving force in the innovation of particular aesthetic sensibilities. Minimalist homes are now highly desired as peaceful and serene areas to live, with many looking to Japan for inspiration.

That is why today we will be focusing our attention on the small Pacific Ocean island nation. Japan's style is marked by an uncomplicated and ordered way of life that is both balanced and uniform, as well as holistic and tranquil. If you would like to see some impressive Japanese interiors, we have collated our 11 favourites below. Check them out, and gain a little inspiration for your home today!