11 easy ways to beautify a small home

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Living in a small home can present many design and decoration challenges. However, regardless of how limited your space is, you can still create an interior that oozes style, sophistication and a certain individual or unique aesthetic. Here at homify we love to assist you in creating a welcoming and versatile abode that suits your needs and desires, which is why we have gathered 11 of our top tips to help you beautify your small home.

Whether you live in a cramped inner-city apartment, or simply have an awkwardly sized room that needs a makeover, we’ve got you covered. Read on below for some stylish ideas, hints, and gorgeously decorated, inspirational homes.

1. Segregate a studio with coloured walls

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture
If you live in a studio, one of the biggest issues you will face will be stylishly segregating different areas of your room in order to make them feel comfortable and private. Take some cues from this gorgeous example that uses paint to effectively divide the main room and the bedroom.

2. Go colourful

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño
If your home is lacking style, looking dull or requires a refresh, consider implementing a bright colour scheme or a feature piece of furniture in a zesty, vibrant hue. The best thing is bright colours work particularly well in small homes, adding contrast and interest with ease.

3. Add personal items

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Personal items will immediately add a sense of uniqueness to your dwelling without cluttering your home. Take a look at this interesting and original chandelier that holds photos while illuminating your room.

4. Focus on your lighting

homify Modern living room
If you have limited space you should look at the aura and ambience that is being created by your lighting. Invest in soft mood lights, as well as recessed illumination to seamlessly beautify your home without losing out on space.

5. Add plants!

Die Zamioculcas – Zimmerplanze des Monats Juni 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de
One of the easiest, fastest and most budget-friendly ways to beautify a home is with plants. Purchase some stylish planters and add plants to every room of your home for a revived and refreshed interior aesthetic.

6. Incorporate artworks

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Artwork takes virtually no space away from your living area, but provides a gorgeous feature and eye-catching element within your home. Create a gallery wall, or invest in an attractive sculpture to give your space a stylish boost.

7. Bright, unique joinery

homify Modern kitchen
Joinery is something that everyone has within their home, but something that is often overlooked when redecorating or refurbishing. 

Chat to a professional joiner and get some advice to give your cupboards a fabulous and bright makeover. 

8. Feature furniture

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Drawing attention away from a small space with a stylishly attention-grabbing piece of furniture is a sophisticated and elegant solution to compact living. This entrance looks regal and majestic with its juxtaposition of heritage furniture and contemporary architecture. 

9. Invest in balcony furniture

50s Apartment (Serviced) - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
50s Apartment (Serviced)—Lisbon

Balconies can work brilliantly as a space to rest, relax and take in a little fresh air. Beautify your compact home by focusing on your balcony to provide an extra area of living and socialising space.

10. Keep your dwelling clutter free

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
Clutter is a sure-fire way to un-beautify your home. Ensure that your dwelling stays stylish, neat and comfortable by installing appropriate storage and getting rid of any unnecessary mess. 

11. Create exciting play spaces

Современная квартира для молодой семьи, 2GO Design Studio
If you have little ones in your family, you might want to consider creating a dedicated play space for them to keep their toys. Having all of their bits and bobs in one area of the house will make cleaning far easier, and ensure you can easily keep your dwelling looking beautiful.

Do you have any other tips or tricks for our homify community? If you would like to contribute, leave a comment below!

