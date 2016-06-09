11 easy ways to beautify a small home

Living in a small home can present many design and decoration challenges. However, regardless of how limited your space is, you can still create an interior that oozes style, sophistication and a certain individual or unique aesthetic. Here at homify we love to assist you in creating a welcoming and versatile abode that suits your needs and desires, which is why we have gathered 11 of our top tips to help you beautify your small home.

Whether you live in a cramped inner-city apartment, or simply have an awkwardly sized room that needs a makeover, we’ve got you covered. Read on below for some stylish ideas, hints, and gorgeously decorated, inspirational homes.