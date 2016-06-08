Your browser is out-of-date.

12 incredible desks for your home

press profile homify
FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers
These days almost everyone has a use, need or desire for a home office or study workspace. Whether you like to get ahead for the following day’s work, or simply enjoy a quiet place to keep your affairs in order, a tidy, stylish and practical desk is an essential for the functional 21st-century home.

To help you get you started we have gathered our favourite desks from designers around the world. With these desks you definitely won’t mind working from home! We've gathered classically refined workspaces, to chic contemporary designs, with every possible design in between. Read on below for some gorgeous examples to get you on the way to home office heaven.

1. A terrific trestle

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

A trestle desk is a timeless piece of furniture that is versatile and practical. Paired with a high-tech cycle machine, this Hong Kong room is the ultimate home office with a stylishly sleek and age-defiant desk.

2. Compact and ultra-chic

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Living in Singapore can often mean living in a compact apartment, which is where this brilliant desk comes in. Neat, tidy and perfect for the most awkward of spaces, this is one desk you won't be able to live without.  

3. Minimalist simplicity

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail
Biggs & Quail

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash

Biggs & Quail
Biggs &amp; Quail
Biggs & Quail

For minimalism and simplicity, take a look at this all-white home office and its timber desk. With a light birch hue and iron legs, this space is inspirational and perfect for those who need a clean and clear area to conduct their business. 

4. Portable privacy

Tatou, un accessoire essentiel pour le télétravail, Prisca Renoux
Prisca Renoux

Prisca Renoux
Prisca Renoux
Prisca Renoux

If you don't have enough space for a home office, but would still like the privacy of one, take a look at this neat desk hood that effortlessly blocks out any distractions you might encounter. Simply add this foldable item to any table in your home, and give yourself an instant workspace.

5. A wonderful wall divider

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Many compact apartments require a room divider to comfortably segregate different areas of the home. In this example we see a fabulous bookshelf-cum-desk that adds a level of practicality and sophistication to the abode.

6. Glamorous glass

Шоу рум A-partment. Дизайнерские предметы интерьера, A-partment
A-partment

A-partment
A-partment
A-partment

Glass is a timeless, sleek and modern solution for any home's interior. Boasting three joined panels, this desk is more than simply a place to write; it is a gorgeous eye-catching piece of art for the home.

7. Repurposed and retro

Muebles vintage, vez diseño
vez diseño

Muebles vintage

vez diseño
vez diseño
vez diseño

Heritage furniture is often repurposed to create new and interesting designs. Here in this image we see a timber desk with a retro aesthetic, which has been given a glass top to bring a level of contemporary practicality and style. 

8. Creating contrast

Les idées déco Alterego Design, Alterego Design
Alterego Design

Alterego Design
Alterego Design
Alterego Design

To create contrast in your home while also boasting stylish furniture, take a peek at this example. Here the table is a light timber, with black metal legs that contrast the top perfectly. 

9. Creatively colourful

Kleine Schreibtische, Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim
Das rote Paket—Junges Design für Daheim

Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim
Das rote Paket—Junges Design für Daheim
Das rote Paket - Junges Design für Daheim

Scandinavian in its style and simplicity, this light timber desk comes with drawers and shelves to store all of your office necessities. The chartreuse legs on this desk only add to its appeal, imparting a zesty citrus vibrancy to the room.

10. Beautiful bamboo

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do you fancy a tropical-themed interior? If the answer is yes, then take a gander at this whimsical bamboo number. Retro, chic and eco-friendly, this desk is adorably cute and stylish. 

11. Stylishly slender

Elmsman desk homify
homify

Elmsman desk

homify
homify
homify

A minimal version of the aforementioned trestle table, this desk boasts a slender industrial-esque aesthetic, which oozes class and refinement.

12. Fabulously futuristic

INFINITY DESK, Zad Italy
Zad Italy

Zad Italy
Zad Italy
Zad Italy

For something a little more futuristic, take a look at this impressive example. Super sleek, striking, and an absolute eye-catching feature within the room, this desk is sure to turn heads!

Did this Ideabook give you a few ideas to create a stylish home office? If you would like to learn more, check out: Your simple guide to home office productivity

Which desk is your favourite? Where do you like to work at home? Let us know in the comments below!

