12 incredible desks for your home

These days almost everyone has a use, need or desire for a home office or study workspace. Whether you like to get ahead for the following day’s work, or simply enjoy a quiet place to keep your affairs in order, a tidy, stylish and practical desk is an essential for the functional 21st-century home.

To help you get you started we have gathered our favourite desks from designers around the world. With these desks you definitely won’t mind working from home! We've gathered classically refined workspaces, to chic contemporary designs, with every possible design in between. Read on below for some gorgeous examples to get you on the way to home office heaven.