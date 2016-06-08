12 incredible desks for your home

These days almost everyone has a use, need or desire for a home office or study workspace. Whether you like to get ahead for the following day’s work, or simply enjoy a quiet place to keep your affairs in order, a tidy, stylish and practical desk is an essential for the functional 21st-century home.
To help you get you started we have gathered our favourite desks from designers around the world. With these desks you definitely won’t mind working from home! We've gathered classically refined workspaces, to chic contemporary designs, with every possible design in between. Read on below for some gorgeous examples to get you on the way to home office heaven.
A trestle desk is a timeless piece of furniture that is versatile and practical. Paired with a high-tech cycle machine, this Hong Kong room is the ultimate home office with a stylishly sleek and age-defiant desk.
Living in Singapore can often mean living in a compact apartment, which is where this brilliant desk comes in. Neat, tidy and perfect for the most awkward of spaces, this is one desk you won't be able to live without.
For minimalism and simplicity, take a look at this all-white home office and its timber desk. With a light birch hue and iron legs, this space is inspirational and perfect for those who need a clean and clear area to conduct their business.
If you don't have enough space for a home office, but would still like the privacy of one, take a look at this neat desk hood that effortlessly blocks out any distractions you might encounter. Simply add this foldable item to any table in your home, and give yourself an instant workspace.
Many compact apartments require a room divider to comfortably segregate different areas of the home. In this example we see a fabulous bookshelf-cum-desk that adds a level of practicality and sophistication to the abode.
Glass is a timeless, sleek and modern solution for any home's interior. Boasting three joined panels, this desk is more than simply a place to write; it is a gorgeous eye-catching piece of art for the home.
Heritage furniture is often repurposed to create new and interesting designs. Here in this image we see a timber desk with a retro aesthetic, which has been given a glass top to bring a level of contemporary practicality and style.
To create contrast in your home while also boasting stylish furniture, take a peek at this example. Here the table is a light timber, with black metal legs that contrast the top perfectly.
Scandinavian in its style and simplicity, this light timber desk comes with drawers and shelves to store all of your office necessities. The chartreuse legs on this desk only add to its appeal, imparting a zesty citrus vibrancy to the room.
Do you fancy a tropical-themed interior? If the answer is yes, then take a gander at this whimsical bamboo number. Retro, chic and eco-friendly, this desk is adorably cute and stylish.
A minimal version of the aforementioned trestle table, this desk boasts a slender industrial-esque aesthetic, which oozes class and refinement.
For something a little more futuristic, take a look at this impressive example. Super sleek, striking, and an absolute eye-catching feature within the room, this desk is sure to turn heads!
