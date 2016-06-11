9 amazing children's bunk beds

Living in Singapore you tend to become accustomed to life in small and compact environments. Within one’s apartment this can often present certain living challenges, especially for the growing family. One area that can be exceptionally tricky to design and decorate is a child’s bedroom. To help get you started we have compiled a list of our favourite 9 bunk beds that are stylish, chic and wonderfully space saving.

Bunk beds have come a long way since their inception, and these days offer a range of different purposes. Ideal for when your little ones have friends come to stay, or perfect for siblings who share a bedroom, bunk beds are playful, fun, and ultimately practical for the modern home.