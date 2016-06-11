Your browser is out-of-date.

9 amazing children's bunk beds

press profile homify press profile homify
Kids Bedroom Ideas, Cuckooland Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Living in Singapore you tend to become accustomed to life in small and compact environments. Within one’s apartment this can often present certain living challenges, especially for the growing family. One area that can be exceptionally tricky to design and decorate is a child’s bedroom. To help get you started we have compiled a list of our favourite 9 bunk beds that are stylish, chic and wonderfully space saving.

Bunk beds have come a long way since their inception, and these days offer a range of different purposes. Ideal for when your little ones have friends come to stay, or perfect for siblings who share a bedroom, bunk beds are playful, fun, and ultimately practical for the modern home.

1. Modular magic

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist nursery/kids room
Our absolute favourite when it comes to space-saving bunk beds, this sleeping setup ticks all the requisite design boxes. Ideal for siblings, or simply when one has a friend come to stay, the neutral and minimalist aesthetic is wonderfully serene. 

2. The ultimate all-in-one loft

TIRAMOLLA, Tumidei Tumidei Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
If you are seeking to save space in an apartment or compact home, then look no further than this gorgeous loft and bunk bed combination. The design works brilliantly to combine all essentials into one easy area, with a separate sofa bed below. 

If you are requiring some assistance in choosing a suitable bunk bed design for your home, chat to a professional via the homify website for some advice and great ideas!

3. Creative sleeping quarters

KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White Cuckooland Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KIDS TREEHOUSE BEDROOM BUNKBED in White

The ultimate play space and bedroom combination, this design is fabulously equipped to function in a multi-purpose fashion. Part cubby house, and part cosy bunk bed, we adore the style and uniqueness of this setup. 

4. Make bedtime fun

CAMAS TREN, imuebles Online imuebles Online Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Make your child's bedtime an exciting part of the day with this gorgeous bunk bed and bedroom! Here the bunk beds are set apart to provide a more comfortable experience for the occupants, combined with additional storage that helps keep the room clean and tidy. 

5. A wonderful wall of organisation

'Orange' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
'Orange' Kid's bedroom furniture set by Siluetto

This all-in-one wall of joinery is a great demonstration of how bunk beds aren't simply two beds situated on top of each other. Here we have a fully immersive bedroom experience with storage, desk space, wardrobes and two comfortable sleeping areas. In addition, a separate trundle bed can be pulled out for a third friend or guest. 

6. Sleek and chic

IO Bunk Pod Bunk Bed Moho Store Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
IO Bunk Pod Bunk Bed

Cute, compact and oozing style, this bunk bed setup is adorably designed to suit a colourful and lively child's room. With inbuilt shelving, cosy spaces and a groovy contemporary form, this is an eye-catching feature as well as a practical bedroom addition. 

7. Traditional style

Jack Bunk Beds ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Jack Bunk Beds

Sometimes it is good to go back to basics, and this bedroom shows us why. Here the bunk bed is simple, stylish and age-defiant. The room feels welcoming, cosy and is ideal for either friends or siblings. 

8. Pretty in pink, and beautiful in blue

Mobiliario Juvenil, Kimobel Kimobel Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
A gorgeous duo of colour and style, this bunk bed combination is perfect for siblings, and additionally comes replete with twin desks for study and play. 

9. A space-saving wonder bunk!

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Last, but certainly not least, we check out a compact twin bunk bed setup that would work exceptionally well in a small dwelling. These beds can be folded up and put within the adjoining cupboard, ensuring the space is left free and clear. This would work well in a child's room, a guest bedroom/home office, or in an area that is not often frequented, but where beds are needed. 

What do you think of our stylish selection of children's bunk beds? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

