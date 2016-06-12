12 ways to decorate with dark colours

When we think about remodelling or refurbishing our homes, we often tend to lean towards safe options and reliable solutions. This is definitely true when it comes to the colour and hue of our interior spaces. Neutral, muted and monochromatic shades of white are preferred, with many often balking at the thought of employing a dark hue.
But if you're tired of monotony in your house or apartment and are seeking a way to give it a fresh burst of life, then look to dark colours to inject that much-needed dynamism and vitality. For a few fabulous examples, stylishly dark interiors, and utterly desirable homes, check out the 12 brilliant demonstrations below!
The kitchen is one room of the home that can really benefit from a dark colour scheme. Instead of opting for the traditional white or neutral hue, why not pick something a little more mysterious. This bunker-esque cooking space is magically monochromatic, looks ultra-stylish and is on-trend.
Within the bedroom, dark colours and hues evoke romance, mystery and enchantment. Spice up your sleeping quarters by employing a few dark elements such as throw rugs, a new wall colour, or sumptuously shadowy bed linen.
A long-held myth is that ceilings need to be white to ensure a room feels open and spacious. In actuality, a dark ceiling can actually help a space feel expansive and airy, and this example proves it. Take a look at this gorgeous interior. Here the dark timber cladding helps the room feel endless and boundary-less, adding to a general sense of tranquility and restfulness.
Why limit yourself to the interior of your home? Here the architects of this dwelling have covered the façade in a dark hue that helps the home feel recessive, yet amazingly attention-grabbing.

Grey walls are often discouraged as many people assume they will evoke a dull or dreary ambience within the room. Conversely however, and if implemented correctly, they bring a sense of calm and peacefulness, perfect for a bedroom.
If you have ever considered something a little different for your kitchen, then take a look at this unbelievable space! Bursting with life and energy, the dark charcoal/black joinery works beautifully against the canary yellow cupboards.
Maroon is definitely a colour that is far too often underutilised. Wonderful in a range of different rooms, it looks particularly spectacular as the background for this bedroom's salon wall.
We adore this dark British racing green hue, which looks brilliant against the gold decorations and contrasting white furniture. Rich jewel colours are a good way of adding dark tones without going too dramatic.
Dark colours and hues have often been relegated to large rooms, with them considered a bad idea for compact or small areas. Nothing could be further from the truth. Small rooms benefit greatly from shadowy tones, adding depth and interest within their confined quarters.
A bathroom is a space of serenity and tranquillity, so why not ensure the décor and design matches your chosen aesthetic? Dark timber panelling has been installed to this area to bring a subtle yet restful vibe and ambience, contributing to the overall atmosphere and calm vibe.
Working with dark hues doesn't mean you need to completely remodel your interior. Instead you can implement small changes, such as this light fitting, that bring an eye-catching element into the space simply and easily.
Number 12 on our list brings us to this lovely high-gloss black kitchen island, which not only works brilliantly within the space, but also adds a yin and yang effect against the all-white walls and ceiling.
