12 ways to decorate with dark colours

When we think about remodelling or refurbishing our homes, we often tend to lean towards safe options and reliable solutions. This is definitely true when it comes to the colour and hue of our interior spaces. Neutral, muted and monochromatic shades of white are preferred, with many often balking at the thought of employing a dark hue.

But if you're tired of monotony in your house or apartment and are seeking a way to give it a fresh burst of life, then look to dark colours to inject that much-needed dynamism and vitality. For a few fabulous examples, stylishly dark interiors, and utterly desirable homes, check out the 12 brilliant demonstrations below!