9 creative tiling ideas for your kitchen

Tiling one’s kitchen dates back to the Victorian era, when individuals often tiled entire walls ensuring the space was easy to clean and wash down after cooking. Fast forward a couple of hundred years, and tiled cooking spaces are still stylishly in-vogue. These days we tend to tile a splashback rather than the entire wall, although the latter can offer an interesting and intriguing aesthetic.

If you need a little inspiration for your kitchen and would like to see some fabulously employed tiles, check out the gorgeous examples below! We’ve gathered 9 splashbacks and walls that are sure to impart some fresh inspiration and get you on the way to triumphant and terrific tiling.