9 creative tiling ideas for your kitchen

Fish tile panels, Reptile tiles & ceramics Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
Tiling one’s kitchen dates back to the Victorian era, when individuals often tiled entire walls ensuring the space was easy to clean and wash down after cooking. Fast forward a couple of hundred years, and tiled cooking spaces are still stylishly in-vogue. These days we tend to tile a splashback rather than the entire wall, although the latter can offer an interesting and intriguing aesthetic.

If you need a little inspiration for your kitchen and would like to see some fabulously employed tiles, check out the gorgeous examples below! We’ve gathered 9 splashbacks and walls that are sure to impart some fresh inspiration and get you on the way to triumphant and terrific tiling.

1. Fabulous fish scales

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Kitchen

For something a little different, these fish scales are brilliantly employed in the splashback section of the kitchen's wall. Several different hues have been added to emphasise the pattern, and add an eye-catching feature within the minimalist cooking space.

2. Perfect country style

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style kitchen
River Ranch Residence

The second kitchen we are taking a peek inside is this fabulously tiled, country-style cooking space. Here, tiles have been employed over the entire wall that faces the stove, adding practicality and ease of cleaning. 

3. An entire tiled wall

Our Classic Range Kitchen in a Richmond Home homify Classic style kitchen
Our Classic Range Kitchen in a Richmond Home

Similar to the above tiling, this neat country-style kitchen incorporates a running bond (subway-style) pattern that infuses a level of chic modernity, while contrasting this with heritage joinery. 

4. Timeless mosaics

Galley kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Galley kitchen

Mosaics add an element of elegance and can really brighten and enhance a kitchen. Not only are they surprisingly easy to install, they are timeless and offer a range of vibrant and vivacious options. 

If you need help with your kitchen tiling, chat to a professional today and get some expert advice to achieve the splashback of your dreams!

5. Classic heritage style

Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen Davonport Classic style kitchen White
Tillingham | A Classic Family Kitchen

Perhaps you are interested in a heritage or historical style splashback for your kitchen? This example blends 21st-century amenities with stylishly age-defiant tiling that enhances the room, while making cleaning easy and quick. 

6. Subtle and practical

APARTAMENTO ORIOL, vora vora Modern kitchen
If you have decided on minimalism for your cooking space, a simple white tile is the best way to create an easy-clean surface, while also keeping the décor and design of the kitchen neat and ordered.

7. A tiled mural

Clown fish tile panel Reptile tiles & ceramics Walls & flooringTiles
Clown fish tile panel

Sick and tired of boring tiled splashbacks? Take a look at this fish mural that is sure to give any home's kitchen a burst of colour and life! Perfect for a coastal home, a tiled mural can inject verve and energy into an dull cooking space.

8. Pretty patterns

homify Asian style kitchen
If you are looking for a tiled splashback that makes a statement but still exudes class and elegance, you need to take a look at this example! Replete with different patterns in the same paired hues of blue and white, this quaint tiling juxtaposes wonderfully against the timber veneered, contemporary joinery. 

9. Eclectic and colourful

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Finally, yet no less importantly, we take a quick peek inside an eclectic and colourful kitchen. Here the style is bright, lively and full of creativity. Choose this style of tiling for a home that screams imagination and uniqueness.

Did this Ideabook provide some ideas and inspiration for your kitchen design? If you would like to learn more about kitchen planning, check out: How to plan an open-plan kitchen

From black-and-white to colour: a tiny home brightens up
Which style of tiled splashback do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below!

