Before and after: a shabby home's breathtaking revamp

We have explored plenty of drastic home makeovers here at homify, but few match the ambition and vision shown in the jaw-dropping transformation we will explore today.

The original home was set in the Argentinian city of La Plata. It was a single-level home with a dark and outdated interior, but it was set on a large site with lovely natural surroundings. It was certainly a project ripe for reconstruction. The architects, Casa Meva, took on the project and created a luxurious two-level family home covering a full 230 square metres. Come with us to explore the transformation! It is certainly impressive…