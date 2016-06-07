Before and after: a shabby home's breathtaking revamp

We have explored plenty of drastic home makeovers here at homify, but few match the ambition and vision shown in the jaw-dropping transformation we will explore today.
The original home was set in the Argentinian city of La Plata. It was a single-level home with a dark and outdated interior, but it was set on a large site with lovely natural surroundings. It was certainly a project ripe for reconstruction. The architects, Casa Meva, took on the project and created a luxurious two-level family home covering a full 230 square metres. Come with us to explore the transformation! It is certainly impressive…
The home was still suitable for living, but presented a totally derelict facade. The older-style shutters are great for privacy, but make the home appear like a fortress. The landscaping is also badly maintained and the home feels uninhabited.
The new facade offers just as much privacy, while appearing more open and welcoming. A two-level building mass on the left has been constructed and this acts as a closed garage on the front and living room at the back. It also forms the basis for a second floor with a master bedroom and balcony. We love the two-toned earthy palette used here. The natural textures in the brick add a lot more interest and variation to the facade.
The rear of the home offered a little more integration with the surrounding landscape, but it is still inadequate. A series of small doors and windows block out much of the light and there is no outdoor seating at all. Shabby paintwork and a dilapidated metal roof do nothing to improve the aesthetics.
The stunning new outdoor entertaining area is a breathtaking improvement. The garden has been landscaped, a large pool has been added and the entire building redesigned to embrace outdoor living. The upper floor of the new building mass has a great outdoor balcony and all the doors have been turned into large openings that allow an easy flow between indoor and outdoor living.
Despite the rather neglected facade, the interiors were quite functional. But the basic layout and lack of windows made the dining area here very dark and drab. There was also a lovely but dark wooden ceiling that tended to make the space feel closed in and boxy. If you have yet to be converted to the wonders of open-plan living you are sure to rethink that stance in a moment…
The new dining room is absolutely bathed in sunlight. The glass doors on the right allow lots of light to enter the room and the new white ceiling lets this light bounce around the room. Let's not forget the new partially open-plan layout as well. The wall to our left has been removed and a series of lovely wooden floating panels delineate the living areas while allowing the light from to move unobstructed throughout the space.
The new building mass over the garage has been extended to create this master bedroom. The bedroom has its own outdoor terrace that overlooks the great outdoor entertaining area we saw earlier. The white bedroom simply dazzles with light and has all the breezy, open feel of a truly modern residence.
