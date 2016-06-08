The ingenious makeover of a tiny apartment

Small can be beautiful! And the transformation of the compact flat we are about to witness today is an example of that. Paris is a smart and fashionable city which rightfully boasts a rich heritage in art and culture. And the fact that it is replete with romanticism doesn’t need to be emphasised. In such a city, this tiny apartment was rendered an enviable makeover by Parisdinterieur, a group of innovative interior architects.
Once, it looked dreary and unimaginative. But today, it celebrates the spirit of the city with the chic and appealing design statements it makes. With an area of only 28 square metres at its disposal, this studio has now become a smart living space where every functional aspect has been given due consideration. So let’s take a closer look at the remodelling!
The apartment previously sported a bleak state of disrepair and drab decor scheme which required a complete change. So everything had to be taken down and re-planned from scratch. Here you can see the old bathroom which had the potential to become something better with an intelligent revamp.
The kitchen was originally a narrow, cramped space which encouraged clutter. Despite the white tiles on the walls and predominantly white floor, the space lacked a feeling of spaciousness. And it provided no inspiration for cooking whatsoever.
The living area featured an overload of cabinets, tables, shelves and knick-knacks which lacked a cohesive aesthetic. A sense of clutter was evident, and a more stylish look was desirable.
The dark hue of the sofa upholstery contrasted the with the white walls and light wooden flooring, but lacked pizzazz. The long mirror behind it did not really do much for the decor.
The old bathroom featured a shower cabinet that crowded the space near the sink and appeared dull. The abundance of white didn’t offer any visual interest, and the lighting was unable to perk things up.
Post revamp, a vintage-style coffee table was introduced to take the style quotient of the living area up a notch. Cushions in various shades of grey added depth and comfort to the dark couch, while a cosy table lamp in the corner now engulfs the room in welcoming warmth. The mirror on the wall was discarded, and instead a couple of artworks now occupy pride of place.
Observe how the old white wooden shelf facing the couch has been replaced by a quaint but hardy wood and iron storage unit. A plush armchair and a cute round rug accompany the dark sofa, and have been positioned near the window for access to better natural illumination. The artsy pendant light suspended from the ceiling adds to the contemporary charm of the living room.
The elegant and subtle combination of dark grey and white has turned the sleeping area into a sanctuary of sorts. Shiny copper lamps hang on either side of the bed and lend the ambience a dash of style.
The old kitchen was expanded, and now features a cosy breakfast nook complete with a round table and some chairs. A sage green hue has been coupled with black and shiny chrome for the countertops. And the flooring is now an eye-catching aspect of the room with its geometrical patterns.
Black mosaic tiling has stunningly changed the way the old bathroom looked. It has spiced up the shower area, and provides contrast to the fresh white walls, fittings and shelving units.
We hope you enjoyed this makeover project as much as we did! We hope you can put some of these ideas to good use while undertaking your own home improvement projects. Here is another makeover story if you're looking for more inspiration: Blue is the colour: a compact kitchen shines again.