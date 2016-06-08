The ingenious makeover of a tiny apartment

Small can be beautiful! And the transformation of the compact flat we are about to witness today is an example of that. Paris is a smart and fashionable city which rightfully boasts a rich heritage in art and culture. And the fact that it is replete with romanticism doesn’t need to be emphasised. In such a city, this tiny apartment was rendered an enviable makeover by Parisdinterieur, a group of innovative interior architects.

Once, it looked dreary and unimaginative. But today, it celebrates the spirit of the city with the chic and appealing design statements it makes. With an area of only 28 square metres at its disposal, this studio has now become a smart living space where every functional aspect has been given due consideration. So let’s take a closer look at the remodelling!