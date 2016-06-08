A chic apartment that pops with colour

This large and vibrant apartment could easily be located in Singapore. It is modern with modest ceiling heights and the kind of balcony so common in this city. So it's a pleasure to explore an abode that could easily inspire a renovation closer to home!

The apartment was furnished and designed by Colombian architect Christina Cortes. She has infused the home with rich vivid South American colour, while retaining the subdued restraint so popular in modern homes. But it's the natural decorations and materials that really add an Asian feel to the home.

So if you are looking for a little modern inspiration, come with us on a photo tour to see all the details. We promise you'll enjoy the journey…