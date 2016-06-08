Your browser is out-of-date.

A chic apartment that pops with colour

April Kennedy April Kennedy
SILECIA - 2, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
This large and vibrant apartment could easily be located in Singapore. It is modern with modest ceiling heights and the kind of balcony so common in this city. So it's a pleasure to explore an abode that could easily inspire a renovation closer to home!

The apartment was furnished and designed by Colombian architect Christina Cortes. She has infused the home with rich vivid South American colour, while retaining the subdued restraint so popular in modern homes. But it's the natural decorations and materials that really add an Asian feel to the home.

So if you are looking for a little modern inspiration, come with us on a photo tour to see all the details. We promise you'll enjoy the journey…

A living room with Asian flair

The interiors are furnished with wooden furniture and have a warm, natural feel. In the dining room we have a lotus-style pendant light, wooden floating panels and grey suede seating. The base colours may be subdued and natural, but the room is replete with bright accent colours. Here we have the first bright splashes of colour in the blue-green pottery.

Bold colourful accents

The bold colourful accents explode once we hit the living room. The same blue-green theme has been continued in the furnishings and outdoor furniture. The colour palette has been expanded now to include bright pink and magenta. A carefully chosen artwork on the wall integrates these colours in a vibrant mix. The intensity of such colours could be overwhelming, but the designer has kept the larger items such as the sofa in more subdued tones.

Streamlined decor

The study area has streamlined decor and a bright, natural feel. The walls, floor, floating shelves and furnishings are all white. The colour accents here are green to reflect the lush foliage of the window view. Finally, we love the built-in corner desk. Corners are often underused and the study here does little to impinge on the open, spacious feel of the home.

Bedroom with a bright, natural feel

While the rest of the home has a vibrant, energetic ambience, the bedroom has a rather more subdued decor. The colour palette is almost completely monochrome and makes the room feel serene and calming. The bedroom also has a strong natural theme. The floor is covered in narrow timber floorboards, the bed is made from wood and a soft white blind creates a diffuse light. This is a perfectly low-maintenance bedroom idea for sleeping.

Natural fabrics

The fabrics are adorned with natural motifs and gently undulating graphic lines. There is a lot of variation and the final effect is interesting and subtle. From a distance, the entire bedroom appeared to be monochrome, but here we can see some of the aqua blue colours we saw earlier in the other rooms. Here they have been broken up into smaller patterns to create a more subdued and calming effect.

Green natural balcony

The balcony has been perfectly set up to take advantage of the sultry, Colombian climate. The outdoor furniture is hardy, simple and built to withstand the elements. In the background we can also see a small hanging wall garden. This is the perfect climate in which to grow herbs and a great way to add natural beauty to any outdoor space.

If you are looking for more inspiration a little closer to home, you'll love A bright and airy apartment in Seoul.

Do you find the colourful accents here inspirational? Let us know what you think?

