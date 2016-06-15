9 spectacular living green roofs

It's no secret that Singapore is a world leader when it comes to urban greenery. After all, Singapore is known as the 'City in a Garden'! So there's a good chance that most Singaporeans are aware of the gorgeous green roof of the ParkRoyal Hotel or the undulating living roof of NanYang Technological University's School of Art.

Although these buildings are known for their stunning beauty, a living green roof offers more than just a beautiful facade. That extra layer of soil, gravel and plant-life reduces the costs of heating and cooling, provides a friendly environment for local wildlife and filters the rain.

So today, we are going to celebrate some of the most beautiful green roofs we have encountered on homify. There is surely something here that could be adapted to even the most humble little home!