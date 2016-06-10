Any keen home decorator is probably familiar with the standard advice on how to make your small apartment appear bigger. But slavishly following the same old rules can be a bit limiting at times. Plain white walls can get a little clinical and mirrors are not always the best route to take.

So, today, we are going to explore a few new ideas that will help you make your home appear larger. Don't worry, we will include some classic tips as well! No matter what strikes your fancy, there are plenty of options to be employed in many a decor. So come with us to explore the options. As usual, we have chosen a few lovely interiors to get our readers inspired. We hope you enjoy 10 ways to make your small apartment look bigger!