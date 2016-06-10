Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 ways to make your small apartment look bigger

April Kennedy April Kennedy
A Residence at Reflections at Keppel Bay, JIA Studios LLP JIA Studios LLP
Loading admin actions …

Any keen home decorator is probably familiar with the standard advice on how to make your small apartment appear bigger. But slavishly following the same old rules can be a bit limiting at times. Plain white walls can get a little clinical and mirrors are not always the best route to take.

So, today, we are going to explore a few new ideas that will help you make your home appear larger. Don't worry, we will include some classic tips as well! No matter what strikes your fancy, there are plenty of options to be employed in many a decor. So come with us to explore the options. As usual, we have chosen a few lovely interiors to get our readers inspired. We hope you enjoy 10 ways to make your small apartment look bigger!

1. Wall of windows

FORESQUE RESIDENCES homify Scandinavian style living room Grey
homify

FORESQUE RESIDENCES

homify
homify
homify

If you are at the designing stage, consider installing a wall of windows. This will encourage one to look out beyond the boundaries of the home and make it feel more expansive. If you're worried about privacy, you can always install some great floor-to-ceiling blinds as seen in this living room by Singaporean interior designers and decorators EightyTwo.

2. Built-in furniture

A Residence at Reflections at Keppel Bay, JIA Studios LLP JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

A Residence at Reflections at Keppel Bay

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Whenever possible, choose built-in furniture that will make the most of every inch in your space. This little window seat is the perfect choice and does not encroach on the room at all.

3. Open up doorways as much as possible

S's house, dwarf dwarf Scandinavian style dining room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

A doorway, windows and even temporary partitions should be made as large as possible. This will have a radical effect on your perception of the space in the room.

4. Create a light and cohesive colour scheme

Black-and-white stuido flat in Hong Kong, Zip Interiors Ltd Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd
Zip Interiors Ltd

A cohesive colour scheme will eliminate visual disruptions and encourage a sense of flow in the room. This will make the home appear larger and brighter. Of course, light colour schemes are always good, but that doesn't mean you can't engage a little drama in smaller, darker areas as well. Just check out this monochrome apartment for inspiration.

5. Beware of mirrors

homify Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Interior decorators are constantly reminding people that mirrors will make a small home appear larger. As we can see here, they do have a lot of power to open up a space. But vast reflections can be problematic when they are badly placed. If you have a mirror reflecting a messy room, that means double the clutter!

6. Light up the shelves

Rakowicka 8 - 42m2, UNQO UNQO Classic style dining room
UNQO

UNQO
UNQO
UNQO

It is widely known that smart storage will make your home appear bigger. So if you have installed shelving or cupboards high on the walls, light them up to encourage the eye upward. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Install some bold artwork

Проект частной квартиры, Катков Сергей Катков Сергей Industrial style living room
Катков Сергей

Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей

People tend to avoid bold prints in small rooms. But a large and bold print will make the room feel more vibrant and alive. Just avoid cluttering up the walls with lots of smaller and darker designs.

8. Declutter the entrance

Визуализация интерьера, Катков Сергей Катков Сергей Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Катков Сергей

Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей

Nothing can quite make a home feel small like cluttered passageways. So move bikes and other random items into proper permanent storage spaces and open up your hallways. It will also help to make a good impression when you have guests!

9. Favour built-in cabinets over free-standing units

Визуализация интерьера, Катков Сергей Катков Сергей Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Катков Сергей

Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей

Free-standing storage units take up a lot of physical and visual space. It is far better to install built-in furniture that runs from the floor to the ceiling without a visual break in sight. Just look at this entranceway for inspiration.

10. Engage the senses

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

It is common to fixate on the visual when decorating and neglect to engage the other senses. A home with wonderful scents, smooth surfaces and plush furnishings will feel just that bit more pleasant and larger than life!

Inspired? Now that you're on a home-improving roll, have a look at 11 easy ways to decorate a small home.

A surprising family home in Japan
If you have any thoughts on our tips for small homes, let us know in the comments field below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks