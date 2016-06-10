Any keen home decorator is probably familiar with the standard advice on how to make your small apartment appear bigger. But slavishly following the same old rules can be a bit limiting at times. Plain white walls can get a little clinical and mirrors are not always the best route to take.
So, today, we are going to explore a few new ideas that will help you make your home appear larger. Don't worry, we will include some classic tips as well! No matter what strikes your fancy, there are plenty of options to be employed in many a decor. So come with us to explore the options. As usual, we have chosen a few lovely interiors to get our readers inspired. We hope you enjoy 10 ways to make your small apartment look bigger!
If you are at the designing stage, consider installing a wall of windows. This will encourage one to look out beyond the boundaries of the home and make it feel more expansive. If you're worried about privacy, you can always install some great floor-to-ceiling blinds as seen in this living room by Singaporean interior designers and decorators EightyTwo.
Whenever possible, choose built-in furniture that will make the most of every inch in your space. This little window seat is the perfect choice and does not encroach on the room at all.
A doorway, windows and even temporary partitions should be made as large as possible. This will have a radical effect on your perception of the space in the room.
A cohesive colour scheme will eliminate visual disruptions and encourage a sense of flow in the room. This will make the home appear larger and brighter. Of course, light colour schemes are always good, but that doesn't mean you can't engage a little drama in smaller, darker areas as well. Just check out this monochrome apartment for inspiration.
Interior decorators are constantly reminding people that mirrors will make a small home appear larger. As we can see here, they do have a lot of power to open up a space. But vast reflections can be problematic when they are badly placed. If you have a mirror reflecting a messy room, that means double the clutter!
It is widely known that smart storage will make your home appear bigger. So if you have installed shelving or cupboards high on the walls, light them up to encourage the eye upward.
People tend to avoid bold prints in small rooms. But a large and bold print will make the room feel more vibrant and alive. Just avoid cluttering up the walls with lots of smaller and darker designs.
Nothing can quite make a home feel small like cluttered passageways. So move bikes and other random items into proper permanent storage spaces and open up your hallways. It will also help to make a good impression when you have guests!
Free-standing storage units take up a lot of physical and visual space. It is far better to install built-in furniture that runs from the floor to the ceiling without a visual break in sight. Just look at this entranceway for inspiration.
It is common to fixate on the visual when decorating and neglect to engage the other senses. A home with wonderful scents, smooth surfaces and plush furnishings will feel just that bit more pleasant and larger than life!
Inspired? Now that you're on a home-improving roll, have a look at 11 easy ways to decorate a small home.