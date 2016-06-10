A surprising family home in Japan

Japan's sixth largest city Fukuoka is situated on the north shore island of Kyushu, and boasts a rich mix of historic sites, heritage architecture and long sandy beaches. It is here that we are travelling today to explore an intriguing modern dwelling with a bold and dramatic facade. Designed by Matsuoka Architects, this contemporary abode is a family-friendly residence which makes a striking statement within the neighbourhood.

Constructed using integrated living spaces, the home goes by its nickname The Link House. These different sections within the property help the interior feel warm, welcoming yet open plan and spacious. Clever use of space invites the occupant into the different rooms of the home, imparting hospitality, with ample eye-catching elements and features.

If you would like to take a peek inside this unique abode with a surprising interior, check out the images below and perhaps gain a little inspiration for your own home renovation or makeover.