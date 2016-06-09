From cramped to spacious: a small home blossoms

In a breathtakingly beautiful city like Zurich in Switzerland, people want smart and tasteful homes which reflect the majestic outdoors. As a result, many opt to revamp their old abodes and give them stunning facelifts which blend contemporary designs with innovative ideas. And that is exactly what happened with Umbau Reiheneinfamileinhaus Zürich, which received an inspiring makeover from Beat Nievergelt GMBH Architect.

This once old, derelict home had a nondescript appearance which created a gloomy ambience. The lacklustre looks were given a shining makeover with the help of chrome, white and wooden elements. Also, the designers ensured that they simplified the busy colour palette and stuck to something that reverberated with understated style. So come and explore the home for yourself and witness how the changes took place!