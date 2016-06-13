Before and after: 5 magical terrace transformations!

It is commonly said that those who possess a terrace own treasure. But truly, nothing could be further from the truth. In Singapore, a decent outdoor area is a highly sought-after commodity. Not only do they provide a space to relax, unwind, and take in some fresh air, but they are also ideal entertaining spaces, perfect for enlarging the home's floor plan.

However, terraces are not always well utilised or considered. Often the lack of planning and time end up turning these spaces into storage areas or piles of accumulated junk and household miscellany. Other times, indifference to the land can create an overgrown and wild area with chaotic vegetation. Today on homify we are taking a look at 5 terrace areas that have been wonderfully transformed from neglected to gorgeous.

To see some impressive outdoor terraces that are the shining jewel of their home, check out the images below!