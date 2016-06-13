Before and after: 5 magical terrace transformations!

It is commonly said that those who possess a terrace own treasure. But truly, nothing could be further from the truth. In Singapore, a decent outdoor area is a highly sought-after commodity. Not only do they provide a space to relax, unwind, and take in some fresh air, but they are also ideal entertaining spaces, perfect for enlarging the home's floor plan.
However, terraces are not always well utilised or considered. Often the lack of planning and time end up turning these spaces into storage areas or piles of accumulated junk and household miscellany. Other times, indifference to the land can create an overgrown and wild area with chaotic vegetation. Today on homify we are taking a look at 5 terrace areas that have been wonderfully transformed from neglected to gorgeous.
To see some impressive outdoor terraces that are the shining jewel of their home, check out the images below!
The first terrace we take a look at is horribly underused and neglected. The expansive surface is uninhabited and free from any furniture in which to enjoy the space. Several plants bring a little life to stark area, but it still feels lonely and barren. Luckily the terrace has now been brilliantly updated and given a new lease of life—take a look below!
What an unbelievable transformation! The terrace is now a pleasant, natural and enjoyable space. The covered pergola works fabulously to create shade, while the floor is timber, and coordinates beautifully with the set of wooden tables and chairs. Isolated from the prying eyes of neighbours, and adorned with a range of beautiful flower planters, this terrace is truly spectacular.
Next up we have a veranda and terrace that are in desperate need of some attention. This area is badly neglected and looking for someone to provide it with an update and renewal.
In this case, seeing truly is believing! The result is a lovely house and an incredible panoramic view. Thanks to the removal of overgrown shrubs, as well as part of the structure of the house, we now see the open area facing the lake, and make the most of the mountain scape. The arbor has been replaced by a modern facade, which boasts timber cladding and ample glazing.
At number 3, we see a combined image of the terrace's previous state, as well as the end result and transformation. Previously, the building had partially collapsed, and was surrounded by an underused (and unloved) piece of land. The dwelling showed obvious signs of abandonment and neglect, and required a complete overhaul.
Guided by romanticism, the new owners decided to convert and refurbish the space into a luxurious and spectacular house. The facade and outdoor area was transformed and is now a wonderful, clean terrace. One of our favourite elements is the long wooden table, with matching benches that invite family and friends to spend relaxing hours resting in pleasant social surrounds.
As gorgeous as organic foliage and wild nature can be, what happens if you want to modernise the house, with updated features and designs? That is the conundrum the owners of this home were faced with. Let's take a look at the result below… .
Not only has the building been completely renovated, but the terrace has appeared out of nowhere. What was once chaotic greenery is now a sleek entertaining space. The wide outdoor terrace is surrounded by brick columns that feature a stone railing to establish the plot boundary. The result is a wonderfully spacious and restful area that brings together a contemporary vibe and a natural aesthetic.
Our last before and after photograph shows a section of a log cabin. This house has undeniable charm but is unfortunately abandoned and badly damaged. The timber has not been maintained, and therefore become raw and exposed to the elements. Once again, due to neglect and disuse, the natural environment has attempted to take over the exterior terrace, leading to an unordered and messy space. The character of this attractive wooden cottage has been lost in its neglect and disuse, but is about to undergo a transformation; let's take a peek.
Finally we see the impressive and stylish new abode. The potential of the house has been thoroughly maximised, while elements of the historical character have been retained. The timber facade and structure has been renewed in a dark brown hue, while the brick column brings a cottage charm to the entire space. Here the terrace is a wonderful feature of the residence, providing a place to sit and take in a warm summer's eve.
