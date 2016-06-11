The curious home of shifting planes

The Swiss home we will explore today is composed of four distinct building masses. They have been shifted and arranged to create a cubist-style grey exterior. The unusual levels formed by this facade create interesting opportunities for arranging the interior. So we are particularly curious to see what's in store for us today!

The detached home is located in a well-developed neighbourhood within a village on Switzerland's Central Plateau. It has a pale, sophisticated decor and comes to us courtesy of Swiss architects Phalt. We have lots of structural details available. So let's get on with exploring this curious home of many planes…