From bleak to chic: a Korean apartment goes Nordic

We are in charming Seoul today, and busy admiring the beauty of its temples, skyscrapers, jazzy subways and bustling markets. And here we invite you to take a look at this newly redesigned space which was formerly a stark and lacklustre home. Bundang K House was previously a nondescript abode where clutter and boredom reigned supreme. But the new colour palette and the charming Nordic touches implemented by the talented team of designers and decorators at England Butler have changed everything. We especially love how the simultaneous use of sombre and vibrant colours has infused the home with a whole new visual appeal. So come and witness the transformation from close quarters!
The home’s living space had a stark, clinical look which was unwelcoming and dull. Despite light-coloured walls which reflected the natural light sufficiently, the space lacked individuality, exclusivity and warmth. But it was quite spacious, so the designers found it inspiring to work with.
Linear design with a minimalistic approach has been borrowed from the classic Nordic school of design, creating a living space that has a versatile, urban appeal. Elegant blackish-grey adorns the walls for a unique appearance, complementing the dark tiled floor beautifully. A soft and plush rug provides soothing contrast, along with the bright yellow cushioned seating. You can also catch a glimpse of the quirky dining arrangement and the entertainment unit from this vantage point. Undoubtedly the dark hues have worked wonders for this large space, without hampering its openness.
A simple but solid dining table takes centre stage here, and pops of bright yellow in the form of the chairs, vase, and pendant lamp liven up the space. A luscious floral arrangement enhances the dark beauty of the entertainment zone too. The console table beneath the TV holds beer bottles and adds an eccentric but unique touch to the space.
The kitchen exuded a drab and crowded feel, in staid colours like white and grey. The counters looked cluttered and the lighting was jarring. The dining table was then shoved inside the kitchen, which left hardly any space to move around freely.
The kitchen has now become a magical cooking haven with the exciting medley of pristine white and shades of grey. An additional open shelf has been installed over the counter facing you, to handle the previous clutter problem. Soft lighting has replaced the harsh white lights to create a warm and romantic effect. The wall on the right has been kept completely free of any objects, and it enjoys a solid blackish grey tone that sits well with the white counters.
Here's a closer look at the insides of the kitchen. Shiny chrome and ample dollops of glossy white make this space a joy to be in. Neat and smooth counters are adequately illuminated by the lights under the cabinets on top. There is sufficient space for storing and organising all kitchen essentials too.
This home now enjoys a unique aesthetic inspired by Nordic design elements, with additional charming pops of colour that add to a sense of urban magic. The makeover has converted this once clinical space into an uber stylish one!
