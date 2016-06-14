From black-and-white to colour: a tiny home brightens up

Tokyo is not just the vibrant and busy capital of Japan, it is also an exciting blend of futuristic structures, traditional temples, beautiful cherry trees, and of course the much famed anime shops. And today we are in Shibuya, a district well-known for its teenage fashion scene. The apartments occupied by young professionals here perfectly reflect the ultra-modern spirit of Tokyo. So when this residence was lying in a dull and drab state, Nu Renovation, a group of renovation and restoration experts were approached for a stunning and bright makeover. And that is exactly what was achieved with clever designs, bright colours, and visually appealing decor elements. Space was at a premium, but it was utilised effectively to put together an abode which is now an absolute pleasure to live in.
The biggest challenge while renovating this place was the unevenness of the space. But the skilled designers embraced it as an advantage and decided to play around with vibrant hues and smart design ideas, leaving the space bright and lively. Additionally, sufficient lighting was required to infuse a cheery feel into the area.
The designers have made great use of the scarcity of space. The chairs and the art pieces add pops of colour and character to the home. The kitchen and dining area lie next to each other and are equipped with ample shelves and counters for housing all kitchen essentials and other household items. Bright and decorative pendant lights illuminate the pristine white walls and light wooden flooring adequately.
The dining table and kitchen overlook the living area which is fitted with a bright blue carpet. A simple L-shaped wooden unit holds the television and a few knick-knacks. The coffee table is essentially a big tree trunk, which lends an organic touch to the space. A few cushions aid comfortable seating near the lush green plant in the corner.
Not keen to watch TV? This quirky seating area which is an extension of the slim wooden TV unit is ideal for enjoying a cosy chat! With a lush architectural plant in the corner, this spot lets you connect with nature easily. A section of frosted glass is a stylish addition to the white wooden partition.
Just look at those gorgeous patterned and lively tiles! They are the perfect addition to this already colourful yet organised apartment. The arched doorway leads to a washbasin, and is an architectural delight in itself. Neatly arranged spices and shiny chrome appliances complete the look of this busy yet soothing kitchen.
The beautiful black and white lanterns are the highlight of this space, and cast a warm glow over the dining table. The wooden hue and texture of the dining table balances the smooth glossiness of the steel sink countertop, and makes for visual interest. Shelves and cabinets line the backside of the dining area for pure functionality.
Surrounded by pure white walls and strips of frosted glass, this bedroom is almost like a serene sanctuary. The ceiling fan is adorned with bright lights and is a compact affair. The sleek ledge just behind the bed cheerfully displays personal items or bric-a-brac.
This small but intelligently revamped apartment is now a lively, happy and convenient place to work, play, relax and more. Check out another before & after story for more ideas: From cramped to spacious: a small home blossoms.