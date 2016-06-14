From black-and-white to colour: a tiny home brightens up

Surrounded by pure white walls and strips of frosted glass, this bedroom is almost like a serene sanctuary. The ceiling fan is adorned with bright lights and is a compact affair. The sleek ledge just behind the bed cheerfully displays personal items or bric-a-brac.

This small but intelligently revamped apartment is now a lively, happy and convenient place to work, play, relax and more. Check out another before & after story for more ideas: From cramped to spacious: a small home blossoms.