A modern villa of tropical luxury

Every truly luxurious tropical home has a dazzling pool and a great outdoor entertaining area. In this regard, the elegant Colombian villa we will explore today certainly lives up to—and in fact wildly exceeds—expectations!

The home has a bold, white exterior and the boundaries between indoor and outdoor areas are blurred. It covers a vast 920 square meters and is sure to impress. Here's a quick list of its breathtaking features: a contemporary waterfall, palm trees, vast outdoor areas, spectacular pool and two spas… Pretty impressive, right?

Brought to us courtesy of Colombian architect Camila Pulido, Casa Mokawa really is a home worth exploring! So let us begin…