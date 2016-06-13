Singaporean interior design: the 6 essentials

Singaporean designers are known for their immaculate style and international approach. The modern, international spirit of the city gives designers the confidence to experiment with the latest trends and mix it up with Malay, Chinese and Indian influences. But when it comes to interior design, the most powerful influence is the unique sultry climate of Singapore.

A cool, breezy ambience is an absolute must in any Singaporean home design. Interior designers have sought to create this in a few key ways that we see time and time again. So if you want to get your home right, come with us to explore the 6 essentials of Singaporean interiors!