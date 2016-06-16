9 simple ways to keep your kitchen spotless

Of all the rooms in one's house, the kitchen is undeniably the hardest to keep clean. With so many surfaces, nooks, corners, and pokey spaces, ensuring it is spotless is often an exercise in futility! However, your kitchen needn't feel like chaotic explosion of endless cleaning chores, nor does it need to end in weekend purification marathons. Today on homify we've got some neat ways to help you keep your cooking space flawless and immaculate.

Do you need some tips, tricks and handy hints? Read on to learn about 9 simple ways you can keep your kitchen gleaming and sanitary! From employing better storage, to setting yourself a regular routine, there are plenty of different ways you can ensure your home is sparkling and hygienic.