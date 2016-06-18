11 stylish ways to furnish your balcony

If you live in central Singapore (or even if you don't), your balcony is more than likely one of the only outdoor spaces where you can enjoy a fresh breeze and a little natural air. But how can you create a space that is ideal for rest, relaxation as well as entertaining and socialising? Depending on the size of your outdoor area there are numerous different options and designs that will ensure your space is stylish and usable.

From comprehensive built-in exterior settings, to simple and sophisticated designs that suit a compact balcony, we've gathered 11 of our favourite spaces which are sure to get your decorating juices flowing! Read on below for some gorgeous examples and fabulous balcony furniture inspiration…