11 must-have home office accessories

The Mini Desk Globe, Bellerby and Co Globemakers Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
If there's one thing you need to get right when you're working from home, it is the ambience and atmosphere of your workspace. Your domestic office zone needs to be inspiring, efficient and productive, while also offering a sense of style and creativity. These days virtually everyone seems to work, at least in part, from home, so it makes practical sense to ensure your area is organised, usable and comfortable. But where to start when attempting to create the ideal home office? 

Here at homify we love designing spaces as much as we like decorating them, which is why we are bringing you our list of 11 must-have workspace accessories! From efficient organisational items such as cord tidies, to fabulously creative world map wallpaper, we have an accoutrement for you! Read on to learn more and gain some inspiration to create the ideal at-home work area.

1. Artwork

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style study/office
Artwork can really transform a space. Give your office a hint of personality and a touch of class with a graphic print that is sure to improve your overall productivity and mood. We love this design from INT2architecture, as the art coordinates with the room's colour scheme and is an eye-catching feature.

2. Keep the time with a stylish clock!

Scandi Clock - wooden clock, simple, modern, Silva Design Silva Design Study/officeAccessories & decoration Plywood White
Scandi Clock—wooden clock, simple, modern

Nothing says organisation and efficiency like a large wall clock by which to keep time. Place your clock above your desk so you know exactly when lunchtime begins!

3. A world globe

Turquoise Mini Desk Globe Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Turquoise Mini Desk Globe

Who doesn't love a world globe? A tried and tested home accessory, globes are fascinating, and provide a wonderful eye-catching piece for any regal office. For the ultimate in luxury and opulence, a Bellerby and Co globe is a must-have!

4. A fabulously organised desk

CONSENTABLE/WT, CONSENTABLE CONSENTABLE Study/officeDesks
Next up, one must have a stylish and practical desk. Although not necessarily an office accessory, a great work surface makes all the difference to your productivity and efficiency. This neat desk from Consentable is our top pick as it includes a glass box for all of your electronic bits and pieces.

5. Colour-coordinated deskware

Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Lifestyle

A stylish desk is a colour-coordinated desk, and this workspace shows you how! Consider your lamp, artwork, stationery and notebooks, keeping everything matched and stylishly fashionable. 

6. A pen tray

Oak Desk Tidy Utology Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Oak Desk Tidy

No-one likes desperately searching for a pen or headphones while trying to work. Keep your gear neatly arranged in a gorgeous timber pen tray, and ensure you don't unnecessarily waste valuable work time. 

7. An eye-catching (yet practical) desk lamp

Appartamento, Andrea Pacciani Architetto Andrea Pacciani Architetto Study/officeAccessories & decoration
A lamp will make all the difference to you overall productivity, with the added benefit of creating mood and ambience in your space. Look for something eye-catching, and transform your desk from dull to daring!

8. A giant world map

World Map Wallpaper Love Maps On Ltd. Study/officeAccessories & decoration
World Map Wallpaper

If a freestanding globe isn't quite your cup of tea, check out a full-blown world map plastered to your wall. Love Maps On have this impressive wallpaper that is sure to improve your worldliness and your room's aesthetic. 

If you need help designing or decorating the perfect at-home workspace, chat to an interior designer or decorator via the homify portal, and get some expert advice!

9. Cable tidy solutions

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk Finoak LTD Study/officeDesks
Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk

Forget messy and chaotic cables, to create a functional home office you need to keep your cords under control and organised. This desk from Finoak is a nice solution, with an impressively useful desk that moves and hides all your unattractive tech accessories.

homify Study/officeAccessories & decoration Paper
Artwork can really transform a space. Give your office a hint of personality and a touch of class with a graphic print that is sure to improve your overall productivity and mood. We love this design from Funi, as it coordinates with the room's colour scheme and is an eye-catching feature. 

11. Flowers, flowers and more flowers

Themenwoche: Industrial, Bloomon Deutschland Bloomon Deutschland Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Simple, easy to implement, and guaranteed to give your home office a little zest and energy, flowers are a brilliant solution to a dull workspace, and a must-have accessory!

12. A neat magnetic board

Industriedesign - Memoboards, Trash-art Trash-art Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Get your workspace organised with a magnetic board and watch your home office go from cluttered to clear in an instant! Look for interesting designs, and hang all of your memos, inspirational notes and photos above your desk and out of the way.  

Want more? Check out another of our Ideabooks packed with interior inspiration and ideas here: 12 incredible desks for your home

Before and after: a Singapore home gets a chic upgrade
Which desk or home office accessory is your favourite? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

