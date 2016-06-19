11 must-have home office accessories

If there's one thing you need to get right when you're working from home, it is the ambience and atmosphere of your workspace. Your domestic office zone needs to be inspiring, efficient and productive, while also offering a sense of style and creativity. These days virtually everyone seems to work, at least in part, from home, so it makes practical sense to ensure your area is organised, usable and comfortable. But where to start when attempting to create the ideal home office?

Here at homify we love designing spaces as much as we like decorating them, which is why we are bringing you our list of 11 must-have workspace accessories! From efficient organisational items such as cord tidies, to fabulously creative world map wallpaper, we have an accoutrement for you! Read on to learn more and gain some inspiration to create the ideal at-home work area.